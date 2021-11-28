5 legends who want Lionel Messi to win 2021 Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi is a strong contender to win a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or award this year.

He has had a modest club campaign, winning a record-extending eighth Pichichi trophy with 30 goals. But Messi failed to add to his 10 La Liga titles as Barcelona came up short in a three-horse title race. He did win the Copa Del Rey earlier in the year, though.

However, what has catapulted Messi into this year's Ballon d'Or reckoning is his exploits with Argentina this summer. After three Copa America finals heartbreaks, Messi led from the front. He bagged four goals and five assists as La Albiceleste ended their near three-decade-long trophy drought.

For his exploits in the tournament, Messi won the Golden Boot as well as the Player of the Tournament award.

MESSISTATS 🐐 @MessiStats_ Messi at the Copa América 2021:



• player with most goals

• player with most assists

• player of the tournament

• winner of the tournament



He has struggled to get going since moving to PSG this summer, scoring only four times in 10 games across competitions. But Messi might have already done enough to add to his impressive Ballon d'Or collection.

Here's what five legends of the game feel about Messi's Ballon d'Or credentials this year:

#5 Javier Zanetti (former Argentina and Inter Milan legend)

Javier Zanetti has tipped Messi to win this year's Ballon d'Or award.

Argentina and Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti had a long and distinguished career for club and country.

The 48-year-old, who won the continental treble with Inter Milan in 2010, has tipped his compatriot Messi to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. Zanetti said that Messi's contribution to the game goes beyond numbers, with his Copa America triumph making an entire country happy.

He told Ole.com in this regard:

"Messi has to win the Ballon d'Or because he is still a different player from the rest, always decisive and unbalanced. We are talking about the essence of football. His numbers are impressive since he started playing football, be it in Europe and in the Argentine national team."

He further added:

"And now, after so long, as captain and as a leader, he managed to win the Copa América and make a whole country happy. For all that, for me, he deserves to be chosen again with the Ballon d'Or."

However the absence of a league title this year and a quiet start with PSG can impact Messi's bid for a seventh Ballon d'Or award.

#4 Gerard Pique (former teammate of six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi)

Gerard Pique thinks Messi could win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

Gerard Pique won two continental trebles and countless league and other titles with Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

He has seen Messi's prowess from close quarters. Hence, it's unsurprising that Pique thinks his former teammate should win his seventh Ballon d'Or award this year. Speaking about the 34-year-old's credentials for this year's award, Pique was quoted as saying:

"The Ballon d'Or? If the winner is voted by the criteria, it's Messi. If they choose the best in the world, it's Messi too."

However, there are other strong contenders like Jorginho and Robert Lewandowski in the fray too. The duo played key roles for club and country in winning major titles during the year. So it remains to be seen if Messi will usurp the duo and other contenders to create more Ballon d'Or history.

However, there are other strong contenders like Jorginho and Robert Lewandowski in the fray too. The duo played key roles for club and country in winning major titles during the year. So it remains to be seen if Messi will usurp the duo and other contenders to create more Ballon d'Or history.

