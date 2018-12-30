5 Leicester City players who have impressed so far this season

Leicester find themselves eighth in the table

The 2018-19 Premier League season has brought mixed results for Leicester City as Claude Puel’s side are in 8th position with 28 points. After an impressive run in the 2015-16 season when the Foxes won the Premier League title for the first time, Leicester City haven’t been able to replicate the same performances.

The team enjoyed a great run under Claudio Ranieri during that season. Leicester City will be aiming to finish in the top eight at the end of the ongoing season, which would enable them to qualify for the Europa League. In the 2017-18 season, the Foxes finished in 9th position, with Puel hoping the side puts on a decent show in the upcoming matches.

Leicester City won their Premier League game against Chelsea on 22nd December with a 1-0 scoreline which might act as a morale booster for the side. The Foxes have looked an improved side as far as their defence is concerned but still, they need to improve in certain areas when playing against sides who are quick on the counter.

Claude Puel will be banking on some of his experienced players to play a crucial role when it comes to playing against some of the bigger clubs which could enable the younger players of the squad to grow.

In their game against Chelsea, Leicester City looked a completely different side, dominating every department. They need to continue with the same kind of momentum to keep their hopes alive of finishing in the top eight of the Premier League table.

It will be up to the players to keep themselves motivated to be on par with some of the best teams. Their 2-1 win against Manchester City on 26th December showed that their midfield is capable of delivering many such cohesive performances.

Leicester are showing signs of recovery and at the moment are looking in decent shape after their last two wins. Leicester City lost against Cardiff City with a 0-1 scoreline yesterday, but the management has expressed confidence that the team will perform better in the upcoming games.

The manager and the team management needs to devise a game plan that could make the team look sharper in the midfield. However, there are players who have looked impressive for the foxes in the ongoing season and can play a crucial role in the upcoming matches too.

We take a look at 5 such players who have impressed the most in the current season so far:

