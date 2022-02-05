5 lesser-known facts about birthday boy Cristiano Ronaldo

The day is finally here! The 5th of February marks Cristiano Ronaldo's birthday. Today, the football world celebrates the Portuguese icon as he turns 37-years-old. It has been another productive year as the world sends in their best wishes for a true legend of the beautiful game.

Cristiano Ronaldo indeed deserves to be celebrated by every football fan in all corners of the world, considering all he's given to the game over the years. In terms of achievements, sportsmanship, fame and personality, the Manchester United forward continues to be a role model and a source of inspiration to many.

Meanwhile, despite his enormous popularity and glowing reputation in the football world, there are still many facts about Cristiano Ronaldo that remain unknown to a majority of the public. As the Manchester United attacker marks his 37th birthday, we bring you five lesser-known facts about the Portuguese icon. Without further ado, let's dive in.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo used to get free food from three McDonald's employees

The Portuguese attacker wasn't born with a silver spoon.

Everyone knows Cristiano Ronaldo had a humble beginning back in his hometown of Madeira in Portugal when he was just a kid with a dream of playing football. But not many are aware that the Portuguese used to get free food from three McDonald's workers as his family struggled to make ends meet back then.

In an interview with ITV, the attacker revealed that he and his teammates would go to a McDonald's outlet near the stadium, hoping to get free food after training. He revealed:

"We were a little hungry. We had a McDonald’s next to the stadium, we knocked on the door and asked have you got any burgers. There was always Edna and two other girls. I never found them again."

#4 Meeting the love of his life at a clothing store in Madrid

The Manchester United star with his partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's relationship is one that captures the heart. The pair met each other for the first time in Madrid. The attacker was playing for Real Madrid at the time, while she was a sales assistant at a high-end fashion boutique.

Reflecting on the encounter, Georgina explained during an interview with Italy’s Elle magazine:

“The first meeting with Ronaldo was at Gucci where I worked as a sales assistant. Days later we saw each other again at another brand’s event and it was then we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside of my work environment. It was love at first sight for both.”

