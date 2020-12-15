How many cars does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most recognizable sportsmen in the world. With a net worth of around $450 million, the Portuguese superstar is among the richest footballers in the world right now.

Ronaldo's car collection is quite impressive as well. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has 20+ cars in his garage which together are worth around $5 million. From the Mercedes Benz C220 CDI to a Bugatti Veyron, let us take a look into:

Cristiano Ronaldo's Car collection

#1 Bugatti Veyron

Bugatti Veyron

One of the most expensive cars in Cristiano Ronaldo's collection, the Bugatti Veyron costs approximately $1.7 million and has been named after the racing driver Pierre Veyron. It can reportedly hit a top speed of 415 km/h!

#2 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4

Lamborghini Roadster Debuted On Miami International Airport's Runway

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to love the fast life and the Lamborghini Aventador is definitely a lean and mean machine. The car is valued at around $400,000 and Ronaldo has been pictured driving around in this car plenty of times.

#3 Bentley GT Speed

Bentley Continental GT Speed

The Bentley GT Speed is one of the classiest and most powerful vehicles in Cristiano Ronaldo's personal garage. Costing around $220,000, the GT Speed has an incredible horsepower of 434 kW.

#4 Aston Martin DB9

Aston Martin DB9

An iconic British car, the Aston Martin DB9 also finds a place in Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible personal garage. Close to $200,000, the Aston Martin DB9 can reportedly reach an impressive top speed of 295 km/h.

#5 Audi R8

Real Madrid Players Receive New Audi Cars in Madrid

A car very popular with celebrities all around the world including India's Cricket team captain Virat Kohli, the Audi R8 costs around $150,000 and reportedly has a top speed of 320 km/h.

#6 Ferrari 599 GTO

Ferrari 599 GTO

Cristiano Ronaldo has 3 Ferraris in his personal garage and one of them is the Ferrari 599 GTO. The car is worth around $385,000 and is one of the Italian car maker's finest machines.

#7 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano

Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano

Cristiano Ronaldo bought the Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano in 2008 when he was at Manchester United. The sleek and powerful Ferrari cost him close to $310,000.

#8 Ferrari F430

Ferrari F430

The Ferrari F430 was also bought by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008 and cost the legendary forward close to $300,000. The Ferrari F430 has a top speed in excess of 315 km/h.

#9 Rolls Royce Phantom

88th Geneva International Motor Show Press Days

The Rolls Royce Phantom oozes class and is a super luxury car in Cristiano Ronaldo's personal garage. The famous car is worth close to $400,000 and is owned by many other superstar athletes in the world like Tyson Fury.

#10 Maserati GranCabrio

Maserati GranCabrio - Image Courtesy: Top Gear

Cristiano Ronaldo bought the Maserati GranCabrio in 2011 and it cost him close to $140,000.

#11 Bugatti La Voiture Noire and Centodieci

Bugatti Centodieci - Image courtesy - Bugatti.com

The latest additions to his garage, Cristiano Ronaldo treated himself to the whopping £8.5 million Centodieci after winning the Serie A title with Juventus this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly bought The Bugatti Centodieci to celebrate Juventus' ninth consecutive league title.



The supercar, one of only ten in the world, will be delivered to him by the end of the year with the vehicle described as officially purchased 🔥. pic.twitter.com/XA8kUjYqqw — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) August 1, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has plenty of cars from Bugatti and even shot a commercial for the Bugatti Chiron.

#12 Bugatti Chiron

This commercial shows Cristiano Ronaldo test driving the Chiron and gives us an insight to his personal garage as well.

In addition to these cars, Cristiano Ronaldo also owns - Mercedes Benz C220 CDI, Audi Q7, Audi RS6, Porsche 911 Carrera 2S Cabriolet, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, BMW M6, Bentley Continental GTC and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sports Coupé

Cristiano Ronaldo’s $3m Bugatti Chiron is a thing of beauty. Officially the world's fastest supercar.@Bugatti x @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/L03OsgWEws — thesportsman (@TheSportsman) May 22, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo's car collection is certainly amazing!