Cristiano Ronaldo has treated himself with a stellar Bugatti Centodieci following Juventus' Serie A triumph.

The legendary forward reportedly paid a whopping £8.5 million to add to his diverse range of sports cars. In fact, Ronaldo purchased one of the 10 limited edition models released so far by Bugatti.

It is safe to say that the Centodieci is one of Ronaldo's most efficient and flamboyant cars, as it has an 8-litre W16 engine and 1600 horsepower, enabling itself to clock 0 to 60 mph in just about 2.4 seconds. Not to mention, the stunning automobile can clock a maximum speed of 236 mph.

It is also reported that the Centodieci will be delivered to its handful of owners in 2021.

Ronaldo has scored 35 goals in all competitions for Juventus this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has a massive set of luxury and sports cars

Ronaldo is a regular customer at Bugatti, as he owns many other cars of the automobile manufacturer such as Chiron, Veyron, and La Voiture Noire.

Besides, Ronaldo also has a host of Ferrari, Phantom, Lamborghini, Maserati, and McLaren cars in his garage.

Prior to the season's restart, the Juventus talisman spent time with his family on an island and reportedly dished out £5.5 million for a yacht. The yacht apparently has five cabins, six bathrooms, a large living area, and a kitchen.

It is no surprise to hear of this lavish collection, as Ronaldo recently became the first-ever football player to reach a net worth of a billion. Solely from his sponsorships and endorsements, Ronaldo has earned close to £36 million pounds in his career.

He certainly deserves a reward this season, as he has managed to come up with the goods whenever called upon.

With 31 goals in the Serie A this term, Ronaldo demonstrated his never-say-die attitude, prolific goal-scoring ability, and the relentless mentality to win at all costs. Across all competitions, the former Real Madrid man has 35 goals to his credit.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 31 Serie A goals steered Juventus to a ninth successive title

Juventus, as a result, romped to their ninth consecutive Serie A with a couple of games to spare. In that title-winning game against Sampdoria, Ronaldo found the back of the net on the brink on half-time to open the scoring. The game finished 2-0.

Recently, Ronaldo also became the fastest player to score 50 Serie A goals. Hailing his impact, Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri said:

"When Cristiano smells blood, he's extraordinary, as he recovers so quickly between games. It's not just physical, but psychological. He could be someone who uses up so much energy in each game, but he recovers it every time and he's world class in the mind as well as the legs."

Ronaldo and his Juventus side will aim to challenge for glory in Europe as well, but they'll have to overturn a 1-0 deficit around in the Round of 16 second-leg versus Lyon.

