Juventus transfer news roundup: Bianconeri set to sign Premier League striker for €80 million, Juve make a decision on Sarri and more: 31 July 2020

Though Juventus have won the Serie A title, all is not well in Turin. The club's disappointing run of form since the restart and an absence of a recognizable pattern of play has now put even Maurizio Sarri's future at the club in doubt. As such, Juventus are in for a very busy period off the field.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus on 31 July 2020.

Andrea Pirlo appointed the u-23 coach

Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo has been announced as the new coach of Juventus u-23 side. The club released a statement and it reads as follows:

"In the summer of 2015, Pirlo said goodbye to Juventus after four seasons, where he boasted an incredible record: four Scudetti, one Italian Cup and two Italian Super Cups. It was a storyline that was dotted with many gems: decisive goals, assists painted on canvas and a vision of play like no other.

"And, of course, there is his experience with the Italian national team in 2006, which saw him crowned a world champion, and it is one he will make available to the U33 players, a young project in continuous growth and which this year, in its second year of operation, has led to a first and historic result, the Coppa Italia Serie C.

"A new challenge awaits now, for a return that can only make Juventus fans happy."

OFFICIAL: Juventus legend Andrea Pirlo is now the manager of their U23 team ⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/8t2XrDQMSK — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 30, 2020

Juventus to make a decision on Sarri's future after the Champions League

Udinese Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus have won a 9th consecutive Serie A title but the Old Lady's top brass do not seem to be thoroughly impressed with how the season has unfolded. The exciting brand of football that Sarri was famous for during his stint with Napoli has been absent and it has cast doubts over his future at the club.

According to reports, Juventus have decided to make a call on Sarri's future once their Champions League campaign comes to a close. If Juventus cannot progress beyond the quarter-final stage, then it could be bad news for Maurizio Sarri.

Juventus set to beat Manchester United to sign Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez

Juventus are looking to beat Manchester United to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers' striker Raul Gimenez. The Mexican striker has been one of the Wolves' standout performers this season and it was earlier reported that Manchester United were closing in on him.

However, the latest reports claim that Juventus have now swooped in and are looking to pip United to the signing. Wolves have reportedly already sealed a deal for Jimenez's replacement- Paulinho from Braga. If Juve can seal the deal for €80 million, then Raul Jimenez will be the most expensive Mexican footballer in history.