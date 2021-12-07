5 lesser-known UEFA Champions League records

The UEFA Champions League is the holy grail of club football where the best in European football come across each other.

The tournament pits Europe's elite clubs as 32 teams face each other to win the coveted trophy. Such is the stature and financial muscle of the tournament that many European clubs can sustain their budgets by merely qualifying for the group stages.

While qualification can be the main objective for many, the elite clubs of Europe aim to win the UEFA Champions League. These clubs acquire the services of the best footballers from all across the planet. When a club wins the tournament, it's about bragging rights as well as financial gains.

5 UEFA Champions League record that many fans are not aware of

In such a competitive tournament like the UEFA Champions League, it's pretty natural that records will be made and broken. Some of these records are of the negative type that clubs or players will not have against their names.

Others are, of course, symbols of outstanding achievements that can fill any club or player with pride.

Here we look at some records from the UEFA Champions League that fans may not be completely aware of:

#5 Fastest Hat-trick - Bafetimbi Gomis (8 mins)

Former Olympique Lyonnais forward Befetimi Gomis.

Scoring in the UEFA Champions League is special. Scoring a hat-trick in the tournament is downright brilliant, but it has to be a one-of-its-kind achievement when it takes just eight minutes to score three goals.

When Bafetimbi Gomis lined up for Lyon against Dinamo Zagreb, his focus would have been to score as many goals as possible. Gomis didn't disappoint himself or his club on December 7, 2011, when he netted four goals against Zagreb. Lyon ran riot and won 7-1 as Gomis scored the fastest hat-trick in the Champions League.

In the process, he became the only other player apart from Mike Newell to score a UEFA Champions League hat-trick in less than 10 minutes. Almost a decade since Gomis' incredible display, his record still stands strong.

#4 Oldest player to appear in a match - Marco Ballotta (43 years 252 days)

Former Lazio keeper Marco Ballotta (Image via Flickr).

Age is just a number, or so people say when it comes to everyday life. However, things are pretty different when it comes to football.

Once a player goes past a certain age, the physical depreciation is evident. Injuries become more frequent, and elements like pace and physicality begin withering. Hence, to imagine a footballer playing at the highest level at the ripe age of 43 is remarkable.

In the UEFA Champions League, Marco Ballotta accomplished the feat 14 years ago.

When the veteran Italian took to the pitch for Lazio against Real Madrid on December 11, 2007, he was 43 years and 252 days old. It has been over a decade and a half, but the record still stands strong.

It's also tough to see this record broken as no player has been seen playing that long in the UEFA Champions League in recent years.

