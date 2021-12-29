5 Ligue 1 clubs that may suffer due to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Whenever the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) comes around, it is usually met with a lot of skepticism in France. This is because a large number of African players ply their trade in the French league, causing a depletion of French clubs' manpower for the duration of AFCON.

AFCON greatly affects French Ligue 1 sides

Just like in any league, Ligue 1 teams are affected differently by the amount of players called up for AFCON by their countries. Clubs battling to gain a foothold in the league standings and others are looking to mount a title challenge have different needs for their players.

With this in mind, here is a list of five Ligue 1 clubs that may suffer for the duration of AFCON due to the loss of their key players.

#5 Angers

Angers forward Sofiane Boufal was called up by Morocco for AFCON

A number of Angers regulars have been called up to represent their respective national teams in next month's AFCON. Morocco have invited Sofiane Boufal and Azzedine Ounahi, while Cameroon have called up Stephane Bahoken and Enzo Ebosse. The quartet have made 65 appearances between them this season with nine goals and five assists. All four have been regulars for Angers this season.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout Abde & Boufal on the wings at the AFCON in January? 🇲🇦



Angers have games against struggling Saint-Etienne, FC Lorient, Troyes and Olympique Marseille lined up for the duration of AFCON. They will hope the absence of the AFCON-bound quartet in these games will not affect them too much.

#4 Paris Saint-Germain

PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye is one of the stars selected by Senegal for AFCON

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain have had quite an easy ride in the league this season as they look to regain the league title they relinquished to Lille last time round. The league leaders are currently 13 points clear of second-placed OGC Nice with half of the season concluded.

Three players from Mauricio Pochettino's side have been called up for AFCON by their various countries, including Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, and Senegal's Idrissa Gueye and Abdou Diallo. Between the trio, they have made 58 appearances this season, recording seven goals and four assists along the way.

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo Hakimi has been included in Morocco’s AFCON squad.



Kamaldeen Sulemana was named in Ligue 1’s team of the week the last time he faced the PSG right back.



The pair clash again in the AFCON on January 10. Hakimi has been included in Morocco’s AFCON squad. Kamaldeen Sulemana was named in Ligue 1’s team of the week the last time he faced the PSG right back. The pair clash again in the AFCON on January 10. https://t.co/rP6jHIh27I

With such a healthy buffer in Ligue 1, PSG will not be too bothered by losing three of their first-team stars for just over a month. They will face Olympique Lyonnais, Stade Brest, Reims and champions Lille while AFCON is on.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee