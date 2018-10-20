5 Ligue 1 youngsters destined for big future transfers

Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele is attracting interest across Europe as a result of his performances

The latest international break is over, club football has returned this weekend and among the changes in France, Thierry Henry has returned to Monaco. There, he spent seven years as a talented youngster, signing professional terms at 17 and surpassing expectations in style. Now, he'll take charge as their new manager after Leonardo Jardim was dismissed last week following a poor run of results this term.

Ligue 1 is a division regularly criticised for its lack of competitiveness at the top, given just how easily Paris Saint-Germain appear to dominate on a yearly basis. However, it's one that produces a wide variety of talented youngsters across the world who shine for their respective clubs, countries and earn exposure to Europe's top sides - where they're regularly snapped up.

Thomas Lemar, Alban Lafont, Issa Diop, Joris Gnagnon and Odsonne Edouard are just a handful of talented youngsters who have left France's top tier for European transfer moves this past summer, but who are the next batch of players coming through?

Honourable mentions, are as follows:

Pietro Pellegri (AS Monaco)

Pellegri has plenty of potential to fulfill and snubbed interest from other clubs to join Monaco

Pietro Pellegri officially joined Monaco from Genoa in July after agreeing a €20m (£17.1m) deal in January. He became the joint-youngest player to play in Serie A, making his debut back in December 2016 at the age of 15 years and 280 days - before becoming the first born in 2001 to score a goal against Roma in May.

He replicated a similar feat, netting against Bordeaux on his Ligue 1 debut in August, but has been sidelined through troublesome injuries this term.

Myziane Maolida (OGC Nice)

Nice spent £8.8m on Maolida - despite suggestions he'd join Rafa Benitez's Newcastle this past summer

The 19-year-old forward joined Patrick Vieira's Nice in August for a reported €10m (£8.8m) from league rivals Lyon - who took the necessary steps to ensure they didn't lose out too much on the teenager's undoubted potential. With a 30% sell-on percentage clause in the deal, as well as a €100m release clause, it speaks volumes for just how good Maolida can be in a short space of time.

Quick, technically gifted and versatile enough to play across the forward line, he prefers a centre-forward role but can equally create chances for teammates too - shown by his three assists in eight Ligue 1 matches this season. He has over 40 caps for France's various youth groups and will be eager to continue improving in part of a team that already boasts some talented prospects of their own.

Lucas Tousart (Lyon)

Tousart (right) in action against PSG, where he was sent off before the half-time whistle for two bookings

The 21-year-old has already made 68 Ligue 1 appearances, having made a surprise debut during the 2015/16 campaign. Predominantly a defensive-minded midfielder, he has accompanied two others - who both feature in this list - well across a midfield trio.

Proving himself a capable successor to Maxime Gonalons in that deep-lying role, he has a range of different abilities which make him stand out from the competition in similar positions, but seriously needs to improve his discipline.

Last season, he picked up eight bookings in 37 Ligue 1 matches. This term after eight appearances, he already has four (two occasions where he's been sent off for two yellows). If he can curb his needless fouls and maintain discipline when on a tight-rope, there's no reason why he'll be at Lyon for much longer.

