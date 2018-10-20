×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 Ligue 1 youngsters destined for big future transfers

Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
20 Oct 2018, 22:18 IST

Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele is attracting interest across Europe as a result of his performances
Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele is attracting interest across Europe as a result of his performances

The latest international break is over, club football has returned this weekend and among the changes in France, Thierry Henry has returned to Monaco. There, he spent seven years as a talented youngster, signing professional terms at 17 and surpassing expectations in style. Now, he'll take charge as their new manager after Leonardo Jardim was dismissed last week following a poor run of results this term.

Ligue 1 is a division regularly criticised for its lack of competitiveness at the top, given just how easily Paris Saint-Germain appear to dominate on a yearly basis. However, it's one that produces a wide variety of talented youngsters across the world who shine for their respective clubs, countries and earn exposure to Europe's top sides - where they're regularly snapped up. 

Thomas Lemar, Alban Lafont, Issa Diop, Joris Gnagnon and Odsonne Edouard are just a handful of talented youngsters who have left France's top tier for European transfer moves this past summer, but who are the next batch of players coming through?

Honourable mentions, are as follows:

Pietro Pellegri (AS Monaco) 

Pellegri has plenty of potential to fulfill and snubbed interest from other clubs to join Monaco
Pellegri has plenty of potential to fulfill and snubbed interest from other clubs to join Monaco

Pietro Pellegri officially joined Monaco from Genoa in July after agreeing a €20m (£17.1m) deal in January. He became the joint-youngest player to play in Serie A, making his debut back in December 2016 at the age of 15 years and 280 days - before becoming the first born in 2001 to score a goal against Roma in May. 

He replicated a similar feat, netting against Bordeaux on his Ligue 1 debut in August, but has been sidelined through troublesome injuries this term.

Myziane Maolida (OGC Nice)

Nice spent £8.8m on Maolida - despite suggestions he'd join Rafa Benitez's Newcastle this past summer
Nice spent £8.8m on Maolida - despite suggestions he'd join Rafa Benitez's Newcastle this past summer

The 19-year-old forward joined Patrick Vieira's Nice in August for a reported €10m (£8.8m) from league rivals Lyon - who took the necessary steps to ensure they didn't lose out too much on the teenager's undoubted potential. With a 30% sell-on percentage clause in the deal, as well as a €100m release clause, it speaks volumes for just how good Maolida can be in a short space of time. 

Quick, technically gifted and versatile enough to play across the forward line, he prefers a centre-forward role but can equally create chances for teammates too - shown by his three assists in eight Ligue 1 matches this season. He has over 40 caps for France's various youth groups and will be eager to continue improving in part of a team that already boasts some talented prospects of their own. 

Lucas Tousart (Lyon)

Tousart (right) in action against PSG, where he was sent off before the half-time whistle for two bookings
Tousart (right) in action against PSG, where he was sent off before the half-time whistle for two bookings

The 21-year-old has already made 68 Ligue 1 appearances, having made a surprise debut during the 2015/16 campaign. Predominantly a defensive-minded midfielder, he has accompanied two others - who both feature in this list - well across a midfield trio. 

Proving himself a capable successor to Maxime Gonalons in that deep-lying role, he has a range of different abilities which make him stand out from the competition in similar positions, but seriously needs to improve his discipline.

Last season, he picked up eight bookings in 37 Ligue 1 matches. This term after eight appearances, he already has four (two occasions where he's been sent off for two yellows). If he can curb his needless fouls and maintain discipline when on a tight-rope, there's no reason why he'll be at Lyon for much longer.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Ligue 1 Olympique Lyonnais Football AS Monaco Football Youri Tielemans Football Top 5/Top 10 Football Transfer News
Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Sports writer and editor - European and youth football analyst. PSG news correspondent. Email: mosope.ominiyi@gmail.com
Ligue 1 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
Ligue 1 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 6
RELATED STORY
Tanguy Ndombele: A monster in the middle | Ligue 1 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Leonardo Jardim Monaco sold XI
RELATED STORY
Reports: Monaco looking to appoint Thierry Henry as their...
RELATED STORY
5 amazing players sold by Lyon in the last decade
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as AS Monaco appoint Thierry Henry as...
RELATED STORY
Thierry Henry to AS Monaco - What does this mean for the...
RELATED STORY
Football's greatest rivalries: Part 1
RELATED STORY
Where is Monaco's 2016-17 Title Winning XI in 2018?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 10
FT OLY NIM
2 - 0
 Olympique Lyonnais vs Nîmes
90'+1' PSG AMI
5 - 0
 PSG vs Amiens SC
Today CAE GUI 11:30 PM Caen vs Guingamp
Today DIJ LIL 11:30 PM Dijon vs Lille
Today NAN TOU 11:30 PM Nantes vs Toulouse
Today REI ANG 11:30 PM Reims vs Angers SCO
Today STR MON 11:30 PM Strasbourg vs Monaco
Tomorrow MON BOR 06:30 PM Montpellier vs Bordeaux
Tomorrow SAI REN 08:30 PM Saint-Étienne vs Rennes
22 Oct NIC OLY 12:30 AM Nice vs Olympique Marseille
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us