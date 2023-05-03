5 most likely clubs Lionel Messi can join after leaving PSG

Lionel Messi has been confirmed to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentine's contract is up with the club this summer but his relationship broke down after his two-week suspension by the Parisians for his unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia this week.

His future has been the subject of speculation lately, and now that Messi is about to leave PSG, his next destination will be a hot topic in all debates and discussion forums.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. There are no doubts about that anymore.



Behind the scenes, it’s now understood that Leo’s father Jorge communicated the decision to PSG already one month ago due to the project.



Could he make a sensational return to Barcelona as he's been touted to ever since his shock departure in 2021? Is Messi heading home to Argentina? Or is there a new club altogether that he could join?

Here, we look at the five possible clubs Messi could join this summer:

#5 Al Hilal

Al-Hilal are the biggest rivals of Ronaldo's current side, Al-Nassr

Saudi Arabian football has gained impetus in recent years, while Cristiano Ronaldo's shock move to Al-Nassr last December further boosted their image as a viable option for the big stars.

Could Lionel Messi join his arch-rivals there? Al-Hilal are a top side in the Saudi Pro League and the superstar joining the side would promise the continuation of his great rivalry with Ronaldo.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on April 5 this year that the Riyadh outfit have sent an official bid for the World Cup winner, promising a mind-boggling salary of €400 million per year, dwarfing that of even Ronaldo, who takes home €200 million.

#4 Manchester City

Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi enjoyed great success together

There was a time when Messi was linked with Manchester City too, and although those rumors have since cooled off, the prospect of playing in the Premier League could be tempting for him.

Also, who better to convince him to move there than his former boss? Pep Guardiola, the current manager of City, enjoyed a great relationship with Messi at Barcelona during his tenure from 2008 to 2012.

That period was also the most glorious of Messi's career, as La Pulga scored 211 goals in 219 appearances. He also lifted 14 trophies, including a treble of La Liga, Copa Del Rey, and Champions League in Guardiola's first season.

#3 Newells Old Boys

Lionel Messi is loved at Newell's

Lionel Messi's boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys, hold the star in high regard. After all, that's where his footballing journey began in 1995 before the forward crossed the Atlantic to join Barcelona's academy in 2000.

At 35, his next move could potentially be the last of his career, so a return to the club where it all began for him would be poetic, and it's an idea that Messi has himself flirted with.

Five years ago, he told TyC Sports:

"The desire is always playing for Newell's – it is what I dreamed of as a kid."

#2 Inter Miami

Lionel Messi to MLS?

Major League Soccer has become a viable option for players in the twilight of their careers, and Lionel Messi could be the next big star to wind his playing time down in the United States.

Inter Miami have been mentioned as one of the destinations for him. The David Beckham-owned franchise were reported in February by The Times to be 'confident' of signing him on a lucrative deal that would make Messi the highest-paid star in the league's history.

#1 Barcelona

The move which everyone is hoping for...

Lionel Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona in recent times and it wouldn't be surprising if that happens now that he's confirmed to leave PSG at the end of the season.

The Argentine's return to Camp Nou has been touted ever since he left the club back in 2021, and now that he's on the move again, the Blaugrana could swoop right in for negotiations.

It won't be easy, however, with the club currently going through a financial crisis and will have to offload some of their players from the existing squad to accommodate Messi back into their wage bill.

