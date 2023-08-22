5 most likely winners of the Premier League title this season as per Opta (2023-24)

Opta is a renowned sports data and analytics company that has become synonymous with providing detailed insights into various aspects of sports, particularly football. They use advanced data collection methods and cutting-edge technology to generate a wealth of statistics and metrics.

These stats and metrics offer a comprehensive understanding of player performances, team dynamics ad match outcomes. Opta's insights, which are data-driven, have proven to be invaluable to coaches, analysts and fans seeking a deeper understanding of the game.

Opta has now calculated the odds that Premier League sides have of winning the league title this season. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five most likely winners of the Premier League title this season (2023-24).

#5 Newcastle United - <1% chance

Newcastle United have established themselves as one of the strongest sides in the Premier League over the past year and a half. They have been a different beast since the takeover by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund in October 2021.

Newcastle qualified for the Champions League this season by finishing fourth in the Premier League last term. They have shown a fair amount of ambition in the transfer market this summer, signing the likes of Sandro Tonai, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento among others.

Whilst they are expected to have yet another solid campaign, winning the Premier League still feels a long way away for the Magpies. Opta gives them less than one per cent chance of winning the Premier League title this season.

#4 Manchester United - 2% chance

Manchester United seemed to have recruited well in the summer. At least it did look that way on paper. While Andre Onana has impressed in his first couple of outings of the season, Mason Mount has not enjoyed a bright start to the campaign.

Young striker Rasmus Hojlund is sidelined with an injury and United have been outplayed in both their games so far. Their manager Erik ten Hag is expected to steady the ship like he did last season but United are hardly title favourites. Opta gives them a 2% chance of winning the league this season.

#3 Liverpool - 4% chance

Liverpool have done a decent job this summer transfer window. They have gotten rid of plenty of deadwood and have made a few solid signings as well. However, there are a few more areas that need to be addressed before the transfer market closes at the end of the month.

Liverpool suffered a disappointing 2022-23 campaign. Although they're the last team to pip Manchester City to the Premier League title, Opta has only given them as much as a 4% chance of doing it again this term.

#2 Arsenal - 4% chance

Arsenal spent 248 days at the top of the Premier League table last season. It's one of the most infamous meltdowns in the history of the Premier League title races. The Gunners are a solid outfit and have recruited well in the summer. But have they become good enough to displace Manchester City at the top of the table?

That's highly unlikely. The Gunners could throw caution to the wind and play swashbuckling football last season as nobody was expecting them to be as good as they were last term. However, things are a bit different this season. They will need to shoulder the weight of expectations in the 2023-24 campaign.

Opta gives them a 4 per cent chance of dethroning Manchester City this Premier League season.

#1 Manchester City - 90% chance

2022-23 continental treble winners Manchester City are expected to dominate the Premier League once again. City are tipped to become the first team to win the Premier League title in four consecutive seasons. Pep Guardiola has transformed the team into an absolute juggernaut and stopping them looks almost impossible.

City have incredible quality and squad depth. They have plenty of world-class footballers on their payroll and it will take a miracle for them to be outpaced to the Premier League title this season.