5 Liverpool players who could decide the Premier League title race

The latest edition of the Premier League looks set for an extremely interesting ending. As we approach Gameweek 30, Manchester City find themselves top of the table with a slender one-point lead over Liverpool. Both clubs have shown their eagerness to lift the title over the last several weeks.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City have played 29 games this season and look set to play out their remaining nine games with the aim of taking maximum points. With a head-to-head fixture between the two lined up for April 10, there is no doubt fans will witness a title-deciding game.

B/R Football @brfootball A title race and a top-four race to look forward to when the Premier League returns

On that note, let's take a look at the five Liverpool players who could decide the Premier League title race.

#5. Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz has been one of the signings of the season. The Colombian was previously with Porto and signed for Liverpool earlier this year for a reported £37.5 million. His addition to the side has created an aura of excitement and ambition throughout Anfield.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Jurgen Klopp has the 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 of praise for Liverpool's January signing Luis Diaz

Diaz took to English football almost instantly. He has been excellent so far, displaying a direct attacking approach with the perfect cocktail of skill and intelligence. Diaz has scored two goals in the Premier League in six appearances.

"There is a reason why you sign a player. The reason is the quality he has. The reason is the way that he is playing the game. With Luis, where it has been really special is that when we saw him we knew that he would fit in immediately." Jurgen Klopp on Luís Díaz

Diaz has already emerged as one of the side's key players and is considered by many to be the signing of the season. With the business end of the season coming up, Jurgen Klopp will be looking to Diaz to deliver and bring the Premier League title back to Anfield.

#4. Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker has been a mainstay in goal ever since he signed for Liverpool. He reportedly cost Liverpool around £67 million but has since paid several dividends with his performances. Alisson is considered by many to be the best goalkeeper in England and has put in displays to warrant it.

Match of the Day @BBCMOTD Premier League winner

Champions League winner

Goalscorer

On this day in 2018, Liverpool signed Alisson for a then record fee for a goalkeeper of £66.5m.



#bbcfootball Premier League winnerChampions League winnerGoalscorerOn this day in 2018, Liverpool signed Alisson for a then record fee for a goalkeeper of £66.5m. ✅ Premier League winner✅ Champions League winner✅ Goalscorer⏪ On this day in 2018, Liverpool signed Alisson for a then record fee for a goalkeeper of £66.5m.#bbcfootball

The 29-year-old signed from Roma and has seen a meteoric rise in his career since. He was key to Liverpool's Premier League and UEFA Champions League victories in the recent past and continues to perform at an extremely high level.

Alisson has kept 16 clean sheets this season and shares the top spot with his compatriot Ederson at Manchester City. Considering the attacking firepower that City have, Alisson could well be the difference in the Reds finishing first and second.

#3. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly one of the best right-backs in the world. He came up through Liverpool's youth academy and made his senior debut in 2016. Alexander-Arnold has developed immensely as a footballer and has established himself as a world-class player in just six years.

B/R Football @brfootball Premier League champion at 21 years old

Broke his own record for assists in a season by a defender



Trent Alexander-Arnold wins the PL Young Player of the Year award Premier League champion at 21 years oldBroke his own record for assists in a season by a defenderTrent Alexander-Arnold wins the PL Young Player of the Year award ▪️ Premier League champion at 21 years old▪️ Broke his own record for assists in a season by a defenderTrent Alexander-Arnold wins the PL Young Player of the Year award 🔥 https://t.co/hE2vtnPy0A

Alexander-Arnold is known for his ball-playing ability and his eye for a lethal pass. Blessed with impeccable passing accuracy, he has played a key part in the side's recent successes.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 108 - Trent Alexander-Arnold created 108 chances in the Premier League in 2021, the most of any player and the most any defender has created in a single year in the Premier League on record (since 2003-04). Whip.

B/R Football @brfootball

2019-20: 15

2021-22: 16 and counting



Trent Alexander-Arnold has already beaten his assist record in a season 2018-19: 152019-20: 152021-22: 16 and countingTrent Alexander-Arnold has already beaten his assist record in a season 2018-19: 152019-20: 152021-22: 16 and countingTrent Alexander-Arnold has already beaten his assist record in a season 🎁 https://t.co/d29I7ueL1q

The 23-year-old has registered 11 assists and leads the Premier League charts this season. He also holds several individual records to his name and will certainly go down in history as a bonafide Liverpool legend.

#2. Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is one of the best centre-backs in world football. The Dutchman cost Liverpool a whopping £75 million but has gone to prove his worth over the last four years. His signing is regarded by many as the one that changed the club's fortunes.

Premier League

Champions League

Super Cup

Club World Cup

UEFA Men's Player of the Year



That £75m fee was a bargain. 🤑 ON THIS DAY: In 2017, Liverpool agreed a world-record fee for a defender with Southampton for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk.Premier LeagueChampions LeagueSuper CupClub World CupUEFA Men's Player of the YearThat £75m fee was a bargain. 🤑 ON THIS DAY: In 2017, Liverpool agreed a world-record fee for a defender with Southampton for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk.🏆 Premier League🏆 Champions League🏆 Super Cup🏆 Club World Cup🏆 UEFA Men's Player of the YearThat £75m fee was a bargain. 🤑 https://t.co/zZIieqTYqg

Van Dijk has had an integral role to play in Liverpool's domestic and European successes over the last few seasons. He boasts an incredible mix of strength and speed in his armory.

52 wins

8 draws

0 losses



A new record Virgil Van Dijk in 60 Premier League matches at Anfield:52 wins8 draws0 lossesA new record Virgil Van Dijk in 60 Premier League matches at Anfield:52 wins8 draws0 lossesA new record 😎 https://t.co/KmXMbdmSm2

Van Dijk has continued to perform exceptionally well this season and commands a sense of authority in the backline that Liverpool have much yearned for. His contributions over the next couple of months will be crucial in the grand scheme of things.

#1. Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has been nothing short of sensational for Liverpool in recent years. Having previously represented Chelsea, Basel and Roma, Salah signed for the Reds in 2017 and has accomplished a great deal. He has already racked up several individual and league records and continues to impress with every passing game.

32 goals

10 assists



Ultimate big game player Mo Salah's record vs the Premier League 'Big Six' is astonishing32 goals10 assistsUltimate big game player Mo Salah's record vs the Premier League 'Big Six' is astonishing 😳⚽️ 32 goals🎯 10 assistsUltimate big game player 😍 https://t.co/JOpqzOE9JN

Salah has been in unstoppable form this season and already has 20 league goals to his name. He has scored over 20 goals every season since joining and looks set to cross the 30-mark this year.

99 goals

2x golden boots

1x Premier League title



's record in the @PremierLeague is simply 𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒃𝒍𝒆 150 games99 goals2x golden boots1x Premier League title @MoSalah 's record in the @PremierLeague is simply 𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒃𝒍𝒆 150 games 🔴99 goals ⚽2x golden boots 👟1x Premier League title 🏆@MoSalah's record in the @PremierLeague is simply 𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒃𝒍𝒆 👑 https://t.co/gnrkqPvA3q

No player has scored more goals in the Premier League this season than Salah. Several fans have likened this year's performance to that of his debut season when he registered a record 32 league goals.

Although Salah may not hit that number once again, his contributions will certainly be key as Liverpool prepare to challenge for a quadruple this season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar