5 Liverpool players who could decide the Premier League title race

The latest edition of the Premier League looks set for an extremely interesting ending. As we approach Gameweek 30, Manchester City find themselves top of the table with a slender one-point lead over Liverpool. Both clubs have shown their eagerness to lift the title over the last several weeks.
Both Liverpool and Manchester City have played 29 games this season and look set to play out their remaining nine games with the aim of taking maximum points. With a head-to-head fixture between the two lined up for April 10, there is no doubt fans will witness a title-deciding game.
On that note, let's take a look at the five Liverpool players who could decide the Premier League title race.
#5. Luis Diaz
Luis Diaz has been one of the signings of the season. The Colombian was previously with Porto and signed for Liverpool earlier this year for a reported £37.5 million. His addition to the side has created an aura of excitement and ambition throughout Anfield.
Diaz took to English football almost instantly. He has been excellent so far, displaying a direct attacking approach with the perfect cocktail of skill and intelligence. Diaz has scored two goals in the Premier League in six appearances.
Diaz has already emerged as one of the side's key players and is considered by many to be the signing of the season. With the business end of the season coming up, Jurgen Klopp will be looking to Diaz to deliver and bring the Premier League title back to Anfield.
#4. Alisson Becker
Alisson Becker has been a mainstay in goal ever since he signed for Liverpool. He reportedly cost Liverpool around £67 million but has since paid several dividends with his performances. Alisson is considered by many to be the best goalkeeper in England and has put in displays to warrant it.
The 29-year-old signed from Roma and has seen a meteoric rise in his career since. He was key to Liverpool's Premier League and UEFA Champions League victories in the recent past and continues to perform at an extremely high level.
Alisson has kept 16 clean sheets this season and shares the top spot with his compatriot Ederson at Manchester City. Considering the attacking firepower that City have, Alisson could well be the difference in the Reds finishing first and second.
#3. Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly one of the best right-backs in the world. He came up through Liverpool's youth academy and made his senior debut in 2016. Alexander-Arnold has developed immensely as a footballer and has established himself as a world-class player in just six years.
Alexander-Arnold is known for his ball-playing ability and his eye for a lethal pass. Blessed with impeccable passing accuracy, he has played a key part in the side's recent successes.
The 23-year-old has registered 11 assists and leads the Premier League charts this season. He also holds several individual records to his name and will certainly go down in history as a bonafide Liverpool legend.
#2. Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk is one of the best centre-backs in world football. The Dutchman cost Liverpool a whopping £75 million but has gone to prove his worth over the last four years. His signing is regarded by many as the one that changed the club's fortunes.
Van Dijk has had an integral role to play in Liverpool's domestic and European successes over the last few seasons. He boasts an incredible mix of strength and speed in his armory.
Van Dijk has continued to perform exceptionally well this season and commands a sense of authority in the backline that Liverpool have much yearned for. His contributions over the next couple of months will be crucial in the grand scheme of things.
#1. Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah has been nothing short of sensational for Liverpool in recent years. Having previously represented Chelsea, Basel and Roma, Salah signed for the Reds in 2017 and has accomplished a great deal. He has already racked up several individual and league records and continues to impress with every passing game.
Salah has been in unstoppable form this season and already has 20 league goals to his name. He has scored over 20 goals every season since joining and looks set to cross the 30-mark this year.
No player has scored more goals in the Premier League this season than Salah. Several fans have likened this year's performance to that of his debut season when he registered a record 32 league goals.
Although Salah may not hit that number once again, his contributions will certainly be key as Liverpool prepare to challenge for a quadruple this season.