5 Liverpool players who deserve higher wages

Liverpool have one of the best squads in the world and as such have several star players in their team who are on hefty wages.

Virgil van Dijk recently became the club's highest-paid player after signing a new contract. He takes home £220,000-a-week in wages. He is followed by Mohamed Salah and Thiago Alcantara, who both have a salary of £200,000-a-week.

Local lad Trent Alexander-Arnold is the fourth-highest paid player at the club after signing a new contract in August. He has a salary of £180,000-a-week.

Some Liverpool players deserve better wages

Although Liverpool are not generally a club who pay huge wages, some players in their team have shown that they are not compensated enough for their performance on the field.

These players have played extremely well for the club since joining or breaking into the first team. Some of them could even make a stake for being the best in their position. However, these players do not earn the same amount as other players of similar caliber.

Here we take a look at five such Liverpool players who deserve higher wages:

#5 Mohamed Salah - £200,000

Mohamed Salah has turned out to be quite a revelation in the Premier League since moving to Liverpool in 2017. He has been Liverpool's most prolific goalscorer and has scored 131 goals and provided 49 assists in just 210 appearances across all competitions for the Reds.

Salah took the league by storm in his debut season, scoring 32 league goals for Liverpool and winning the Premier League Golden Boot. He managed to score 44 goals overall, including 10 Champions League goals for the Reds.

The Egyptian also played a key part in Liverpool's Champions League win in 2019, registering five goals and two assists as the Reds lifted their sixth European trophy. He then contributed 19 goals and 10 assists the following season as the Reds won their first Premier League title in 30 years.

Salah is currently Liverpool's second-highest paid player with weekly wages of £200,000. While that might seem like a generous amount, it is quite small for someone like Salah.

The forward is arguably among the absolute best in the world right now and earns less than any other player of similar caliber. Therefore, the 28-year-old certainly deserves higher wages than the ones he is on right now.

#4 Sadio Mane - £100,000

While Salah has certainly proven to be Liverpool's most important player, his counterpart Sadio Mane has also proven to be quite effective, if not the same as the Egyptian.

But the Senegalese earns just £100,000-a-week in wages. It only amounts to half of Salah's weekly wages at the moment.

Mane, 28, has developed into one of the leading forwards in world football since joining Liverpool from Southampton for around £34 million in 2016.

The winger has managed to score 100 goals and provide 43 assists in 225 games across all competitions since joining the Reds.

Alongside Salah, Mane played a crucial part in Liverpool's back-to-back Champions League and Premier League success. He registered four goals and three assists in Liverpool's Champions League winning campaign in 2019.

He also finished fourth in the Ballon d'Or rankings that year while clinching the African Footballer of the Year award the same year.

The following season, Mane directly contributed to 27 goals (18 goals and nine assists) as the Reds lifted the Premier League title after 30 years.

Mane is currently Liverpool's 12th highest paid player, even behind the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, who have barely made any significant contributions.

There are rumors of Mane being offered a new contract soon and he will certainly be hoping to get a significant increase in wages with this new deal.

