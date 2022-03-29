5 Liverpool players with the least minutes played in the 2021-22 season

Liverpool have only seen an upward growth in their performance graph ever since Jurgen Klopp has been appointed as its coach. The Merseysiders brought home the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League trophies in consecutive years.

Their current season is no different. Liverpool started the current season trailing behind Chelsea and Manchester City. However, the Reds are now within touching distance of league leaders Man City.

Jurgen Klopp is a master tactician and there is seemingly no situation that he cannot deal with. Even the unavailability of his star players — Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah -- during the most crucial part of the season, did not affect his forward march.

The gaffer possesses a handful of talented players at his command. However, not all were needed by the boss during the campaign. Let's take a look at five players who have played the least minutes for Liverpool so far this season.

5. Divock Origi - 533

Divock Origi had an impressive run at the 2015 pre-season friendly outing

Divock Origi signed with Liverpool in 2014 but the Belgian was immediately loaned out to Lille. He had to wait another year to join the Merseysiders as a full-time player. He was added to the club's 2015 pre-season friendly squad. A fine performance by the forward cemented his role at Anfield right away.

Throughout his career at Liverpool, Divock Origi constantly faced competition from high-profile teammates. Daniel Sturridge, Raheem Sterling, Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firminho, Diogo Jota — the list just goes on!

Nevertheless, the former Lille forward has never failed to maintain his position within the club. As of now, he has played 14 games across all competitions for the Anfield natives.

Squawka @Squawka



217 minutes played

3 shots

3 goals



Simply sensational. @muhammadbutt Divock Origi's Champions League record with Liverpool:217 minutes played3 shots3 goalsSimply sensational. @muhammadbutt Divock Origi's Champions League record with Liverpool:217 minutes played3 shots3 goalsSimply sensational. 🏆 https://t.co/3qVymqSPwi

4. Harvey Elliott - 520

Harvey Elliott is the youngest ever-player to earn a cap for Liverpool

Liverpool scouts did not fail to notice the highly talented midfielder from Fulham named Harvey Elliott. They immediately made him an offer and brought him to Anfield as one of their brightest future prospects.

He was handed debut in Liverpool's EFL fixture against Milton Keynes Dons on 25th September 2019. Thus, Harvey Elliott became the youngest ever-player (16 years and 174 days) to earn a cap for Liverpool. He signed a professional contract with the club at the age of 16, in 2020.

The following season, the starlet was sent out on loan to Blackburn Rovers. As expected, Elliott's performance urged the management to bring him back to Anfield. He was an important part of Jurgen Klopp's plans ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

However, his fine run was hindered by a horrendous injury in the month of September. Elliott is now back in action and started in Liverpool's UCL - Round of 16 clash vs Inter Milan.

B/R Football @brfootball Harvey Elliott returns to the pitch for the first time since his ankle injury in September Harvey Elliott returns to the pitch for the first time since his ankle injury in September 👏 https://t.co/76Td6LYAmU

3. Neco Williams - 387

Neco Williams joined Liverpool's academy as a boy

Jurgen Klopp is known for his team-rotation strategy that keeps his players' morale high. He is also the kind of manager who never shies away from giving opportunities to the club's young talents.

One such youngster who has benefitted from his coach's trust in him is the 20-year-old Neco Williams. Neco Williams joined Liverpool's academy as a boy and progressed through the ranks. He was a crucial member of Liverpool's youth teams.

A consistent level of performance eventually earned Neco Williams an invitation to the first team. On 30 October 2019, he made his debut for the senior side against Arsenal in the EFL Cup final and achieved a victory. Williams kept shining in a squad full of teenagers.

He continued to play for Liverpool, majorly in EFL games, before being loaned to Fulham in January 2022.

Neco Williams @necowilliams01 can’t wait to get started ! Happy to join @FulhamFC on loan for the rest of the seasoncan’t wait to get started ! Happy to join @FulhamFC on loan for the rest of the season⚪️⚫️ can’t wait to get started ! https://t.co/fLrgfrToXe

2. Nathaniel Phillips - 134

Nathaniel Phillips played full 90 minutes against AC Milan in a UCL group stage game

Nathaniel Phillips made just three appearances for Liverpool in the on-going season. He first featured as a second-half substitute in Liverpool's EFL victory over Preston North End on 28th October 2021. He then played in the Reds' 2-0 victory at home against Atletico Madrid in the UCL group stage fixture.

On 8th December, Nathaniel Phillips played the full 90 minutes for his side against AC Milan in their last UCL group stage game. He displayed a fine performance and helped his team secure a 1-2 victory.

The defender expressed his desire to leave the club for more time on the pitch. The club accepted his request and sanctioned a loan move to AFC Bournemouth.

1. Adrían - 90

Adrian is Liverpool's second-choice keeper behind Alisson Becker

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hands out opportunities to his non-regular players whenever he sees an opportunity. The Merseysiders were about to face a relatively weaker team, Preston North End, in the 4th round of the EFL Cup. Klopp saw that as the perfect opportunity to rest his regular players and implement team-rotation.

Many players featured in the game and the club's second-choice goalkeeper Adrian got his chance too. He was successful in keeping a clean sheet and helping his team advance to the next round.

After the game, Adrian was back to being second fiddle to Alisson Becker.

Edited by Rohit Mishra