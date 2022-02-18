5 Liverpool players who would walk into the Manchester City XI

Liverpool and Manchester City have been battling hard against each other over the last three seasons in the Premier League. Under the management of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola respectively, both clubs have pushed their northwest rivals to the limit.

This season is no different. Although Chelsea started the campaign with flying colours, the Cityzens took a comfortable lead in December. The only club capable of catching them are The Reds. With one game in hand and a trip to the Etihad in April, the nine-point gap could be shortened by The Reds.

Liverpool and Manchester City squads are brewing with quality

It goes without saying that Liverpool and Man City have two of the best squads in the world. Players from these two clubs have won four PFA Players' Player of the Year and four FWA Footballer of the Year awards over the last four years. They have also won three PFA Fans' Player of the Year, four PFA Young Player of the Year and four Premier League Player of the Season awards.

In other words, only one of the 20 major awards was not won by either a Liverpool or Manchester City player. This shows how dominant Klopp and Pep's teams have been in recent times. But how amazing would they be if we combined their squads?

Let's look at five players from the red half of Merseyside who would get into Manchester City playing XI.

#5 Diogo Jota

Manchester City have been without a number 9 for quite some while now. Their highest goalscorer in the Premier League last year was midfielder Ilkay Gundogan with 13 goals. Although the team is never short on attacking output, a clinical finisher would be welcome at the Etihad Stadium.

Diogo Jota is a unique specimen who would thrive under Pep Guardiola. Not only is he a serial goalscorer, but he is also quick and nimble enough to play as a winger. The fluid system of the Spanish mastermind would allow Jota to play on either wing or as the centre forward.

His 16th and 17th goals of the season. Diogo Jota's game by numbers vs. Leicester:43 touches12 touches in opp. box (most)7 duels won3 shots3 crosses3 tackles2 fouls won2 take-ons completed2 shots on target2 goals (most)His 16th and 17th goals of the season. Diogo Jota's game by numbers vs. Leicester:43 touches 12 touches in opp. box (most)7 duels won 3 shots 3 crosses 3 tackles2 fouls won 2 take-ons completed 2 shots on target2 goals (most)His 16th and 17th goals of the season. ⚽⚽ https://t.co/7eATcVQD2V

Since Sergio Aguero's departure last summer, the centre forward slot for Manchester City has been up for grabs. Considering Jota has scored 12 Premier League goals this term, the Portuguese forward would be a great solution to the Citizens' striker issues.

#4 Sadio Mane

FC Internazionale v Liverpool FC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Sadio Mane is an integral part of Liverpool's iconic front three, including Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. Pep Guardiola has even admitted that this front three is the most potent attacking trio he has faced in his managerial career.

Mane didn't have the best campaign in 2020-21, but he has improved his goal scoring record this term. The Senegalese has scored eight goals in the Premier League. It more than Manchester City forwards like Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish.

African Player of the Year Sadio Mane's legacy has been secured...Champions LeagueClub World CupPremier LeagueSuper CupAFCONPremier League Golden BootAfrican Player of the Year Sadio Mane's legacy has been secured...Champions League 🏆Club World Cup 🏆Premier League 🏆Super Cup 🏆AFCON 🏆Premier League Golden Boot ⚽️African Player of the Year 🌍 https://t.co/OTaeAT2g3x

Manchester City are filled with creative players in midfield and attack. A clinical finisher of the ilk of Mane would be a seamless fit in their left-wing role. Given an option to the Man City manager, he would certainly take the AFCON winner with his eyes closed.

