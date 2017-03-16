5 Liverpool rejects who are having a great 2016-17 season

Some of the former Liverpool rejects have impressed us with their performances for other clubs this season.

@adityaupaadhyay by holdingmidfielder Top 5 / Top 10 16 Mar 2017, 10:07 IST

Gulacsi’s move to Germany has got his career back on track

A move to Liverpool is often deemed as a career defining moment for several footballers. While the club might not be an ever-present entity in Europe these days, their rich legacy, their enviable supporters and the opportunity to be at one of the best clubs in England still makes the club a preferred destination for footballers.

With the glamour of playing for one of the biggest clubs in Europe comes the responsibility of performing. Over the course of last few years, we have seen several players make their name at the club while several others have failed to do so.

However, some of the players who have failed to make their name at Anfield have moved on to greener pastures and established/re-established themselves. In this segment, we take a look at five Liverpool rejects who are having a great 2016-17 season.

#1 Peter Gulacsi – RB Leipzig

The 26-year-old Hungarian goalkeeper shot-stopper joined Liverpool in 2007 on a season-long loan from MTK Budapest. Impressed with his performances for the reserves side, they snapped him up on a permanent deal at the end of the season. However, the move that promised a lot did not really take off.

The player was sent out on numerous loans to Hereford United, Tranmere Rovers and Hull City before the hierarchy at Liverpool decided that Gulacsi was excess to the requirements at the club. The Hungary international moved to Red Bull Salzburg in 2013 and the move resurrected his career as he found first-team football easier to come by.

Perhaps, it was his latest move to RB Leipzig that has really helped Gulacsi establish himself as a professional. Having joined in 2015, the player has established himself as the first-choice shot-stopper for the club that has risen meteorically through the German divisions.

Gulacsi has played a critical role in his side climbing to the 2nd spot in the Bundesliga table. He has let in just 25 goals, the 2nd least in the League this season after the mighty Bayern Munich. The RB Leipzig number 32 has featured in 23 league games and has kept five clean sheets.

Moreover, he has shown an ability to make critical saves to help his side’s cause and has been a leader of the side’s defence. With the side realistically Champions League football for the upcoming season, Gulacsi is definitely part of something special at Leipzig.