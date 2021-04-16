5 Liverpool transfers that came out of nowhere

Liverpool are known for their clever dealings in the transfer market, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk's recent recruitments bearing testament to that.

Even though clubs are struggling financially due to the pandemic, the upcoming summer transfer window could see big splurges, as the likes of Erling Haaland, Neymar and Jadon Sancho are rumoured to be on the move.

Five baffling signings made by Liverpool:

Despite inflated prices being the norm, Liverpool are shrewd operators in transfer the market, seldom overpaying for their acquisitions. That includes their £37.8 million transfer of Salah from AS Roma. Even the £19.8 million they paid for Thiago Alcantara was way below the two-time Champions League winner's market value.

However, Liverpool haven't always made the best transfer decisions, with some signings making little to no sense. On that note, let's take a look at five baffling Liverpool signings.

#5 Charlie Adam | Blackpool | £7.5 million

Manchester City vs Liverpool - Premier League

Premier League fans will never forget Charlie Adam for his magnificent strike from the halfway line against Chelsea. But that goal came for Blackpool, and not much followed after his move to Anfield.

Roy Hodgson's time at Liverpool led to one of the worst phases for the club in their recent history, and that included a host of below-par signings, Charlie Adam being one of them.

At that time, Liverpool were a top-4 contender but were not a guaranteed bet for a Champions League spot, unlike their arch-rivals Manchester United and Arsenal.

Advertisement

Adam found himself part of the Liverpool lineup, but he couldn't do much to change their fortunes. In 37 appearances for the Reds, Adam managed to find the back of the net just twice, while making ten assists.

Five years ago today Charlie Adam scored from the halfway line against Chelsea #SCFC #TBPTV pic.twitter.com/K0HP9pBBVt — The Bear Pit TV (@TheBearPitTV) April 4, 2020

After joining Liverpool in the 2011 summer transfer window, Adam departed after just a solitary season at the club.

While the Scot was an incredibly hard-working player at Blackpool, along with being one of the finest corner-takers in English football, he could never show his true potential at a top European club like Liverpool.

#4 Stewart Downing | Aston Villa | £20 million

Preston North End vs Liverpool - Pre Season Friendly

Like most players on our list, Downing would have been considered a good signing for a mid-table Premier League team. However, for a club like Liverpool with Champions League ambitions and a rich history, Downing did not produce the expected performance levels.

Advertisement

The Englishman was an experienced campaigner in the Premier League, with 311 caps for Aston Villa, for whom he was a mainstay. However, he failed to make an impact at Anfield, scoring just seven goals and 12 assists from 91 appearances. Downing was goalless for the first 2,477 minutes of his Liverpool career.

The signings of players like Stewart Downing became commonplace at Liverpool, but his playing style did not suit the demands of a top European club.

A massive reason for Liverpool's 2019-20 Premier League triumph was the appointment of Michael Edwards as their first sporting director in 2016.

Operating with a limited budget, Michael Edwards managed to bring in the likes of Salah, Mane and Van Dijk, among others. And the rest, as they say, is history.

1 / 2 NEXT