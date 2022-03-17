5 loan moves Premier League clubs must look to make permanent this summer (2022)

The Premier League not only deals in mega transfers, but it also has a series of loans within and outside the league. Intra-league loans are an excellent way for some clubs to deal with a potential shortage of personnel without splurging large amounts of cash. It also provides an opportunity for clubs to offer game time to players who do not get into the first team regularly.

Some loanees have performed brilliantly in the Premier League

Loanees sometimes have to fight to get game time even if they go on loan. The next five names have looked effective when they have had the chance. While some have been effective as starters, others have excelled as backups.

These five names have made a case for the Premier League clubs to make their loan moves permanent.

#5 Alphonse Areola

West Ham should look to make Areola's stay permanent

French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola's career graph has been a strange one. He has looked like a stable pair of hands when he has got chances. However, Areola has been in the French national team but is yet to become a starter. While he has grown as a keeper, his move to Paris Saint-Germain hasn't been very fruitful as he has struggled for chances.

His career with PSG has primarily been full of loan moves, which has landed him at West Ham United this season. Areola hasn't been a starter but has had a few chances. He has made 13 appearances, which even includes a Premier League appearance. He has conceded 11 goals in those appearances, which is not too bad considering the stature and defense of West Ham.

Pray For Ukraine @Gavinks_ Alphonse Areola : 13 matchs joués, 11 buts encaissés, 6 clean sheets, une saison correcte pour le numéro 2 prêté a West Ham, qui a 29 ans n'a plus aucun avenir au PSG. Il garde une belle côte et pourrait se vendre pour 15 M€. Alphonse Areola : 13 matchs joués, 11 buts encaissés, 6 clean sheets, une saison correcte pour le numéro 2 prêté a West Ham, qui a 29 ans n'a plus aucun avenir au PSG. Il garde une belle côte et pourrait se vendre pour 15 M€. https://t.co/K9WTnCOrMX

West Ham's main keeper Lukasz Fabianski is already 36 and his average goals conceded per game this season have been higher than that of the Frenchman. West Ham have an option to make Areola's move permanent, and in all likelihood, the Hammers should exercise the option.

#4 Dejan Kulusevski

Kulusevski has looked impressive at Tottenham

It's safe to say that Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski's career hasn't gone the way he had planned. After excelling at Atalanta, Kulusevski was expected to make it big in Turin with Juventus after he signed in 2019. However, the reality has been quite different as he has had to compete with other big names.

Kulusevski has a beautiful opportunity to restart his career at Tottenham Hotspur. He is currently at Tottenham on a 18-month loan, and the Premier League club have an obligation to buy if certain terms are met. If Kulusevski plays well and meets those conditions, his move to the Premier League will become permanent at an added fee.

Allano @Allano1111 Dejan Kulusevski is probably the best January signing this season. Great player with special abilities.



Him and Bentacur have upped Spurs game. Dejan Kulusevski is probably the best January signing this season. Great player with special abilities. Him and Bentacur have upped Spurs game. https://t.co/B9NWdJ9ga6

Kulusevski has played 500 odd minutes spread across seven appearances in the Premier League so far. He has looked threatening with five goal contributions, with two goals and three assists.

Tottenham have looked short of ideas in attack in recent times except for Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son. They should certainly look to make Kulusevski's move permanent if he keeps his current form up.

#3 Brandon Williams

Brandon Williams

Due to its leaky nature, Norwich City's defense hasn't been exceptional in the current campaign in the Premier League. They have conceded 63 goals in the league so far this season, second highest behind Leeds United (65).

Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams, however, has looked impressive for the Canaries. Williams is adept at playing on both sides as a wing-back, but he has primarily played as a left-back.

Williams' rise to the Manchester United first team was relatively rapid as he was making starts in the Premier League. However, an in-form Luke Shaw pushed Williams on the bench. Hence, it was decided that a move to Norwich in the summer of 2021 would be better for all parties involved.

Canary Cast @CastCanary One player's commitment that cannot be put into question this season is Brandon Williams, the guy has given everything each week he's played #ncfc One player's commitment that cannot be put into question this season is Brandon Williams, the guy has given everything each week he's played #ncfc https://t.co/9Cvlgxi7uk

It's unlikely that Manchester United will like to sell their young prospect, especially when the left-back position looks uncertain again. However, from Norwich's point of view, getting Williams permanently will be a no-brainer.

So the chances of him getting more minutes with Norwich is inevitable, but he has stated his wish to make it big at Old Trafford. Norwich look set to be relegated this season as they sit at the bottom of the Premier League table. This could be another factor that would make Williams want to return to United.

#2 Conor Gallagher

Gallagher has been outstanding at Crystal Palance

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher has been outstanding at Crystal Palace under manager Patrick Vieira. He looked sharp at West Bromwich Albion last season, but he has elevated his abilities to another level altogether. He has been one of the main reasons Crystal Palace's midfield has looked so mobile and functional.

Gallagher has been a mainstay of Crystal Palace, having made a healthy 25 appearances in the Premier League. He has scored eight goals and made three assists in those appearances.

Gallagher has looked the most effective in central midfield, where his ability to stitch passes and score chances has been outstanding.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



What a season he’s having. Conor Gallagher thriving against elite level opposition.What a season he’s having. Conor Gallagher thriving against elite level opposition. What a season he’s having. 👏 https://t.co/OOOqLSsqTR

Gallagher loves Chelsea and has admitted to it in the past. Unfortunately, there's no option to buy, so getting him won't be cheap for Palace, especially after the season he's having.

However, Chelsea have been hit with sanctions and the club is going through uncertain times. Due to owner Roman Abramovich's ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin, the UK government has put sanctions on the club after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Crystal Palace could potentially benefit from this, and getting Gallagher on a permanent move would be brilliant for the club.

#1 Philippe Coutinho

Coutinho is once again showcasing his old form at Ason Villa

Philippe Coutinho is back in the Premier League, where he made his name with Liverpool once upon a time. He was terrific at Merseyside before a big-money move to Barcelona in 2018. He scored 54 goals and made 45 assists for the Reds in 201 appearances in all competitions.

He is still on the books of the Catalan club, but his time in Spain has been nothing short of a nightmare for the Brazilian.

Coutinho looked a shadow of himself at the Camp Nou, which resulted in him losing his place. He scored 25 goals and made 14 assists in 106 appearances in all competitions for the Blaugrana.

While a loan spell at Bayern Munich did little to recover his form, Coutinho has now been loaned to Premier League club Aston Villa.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AVFC



“The option is there. If it was my money, I think you know the answer”, he added. Steven Gerrard: “Philippe Coutinho is a joy to watch, we love him here. Buy option for €40m? It's more complicated than people think…”.“The option is there. If it was my money, I think you know the answer”, he added. Steven Gerrard: “Philippe Coutinho is a joy to watch, we love him here. Buy option for €40m? It's more complicated than people think…”. ⭐️🇧🇷 #AVFC“The option is there. If it was my money, I think you know the answer”, he added. https://t.co/7YLqdbdurM

The Brazilian has rediscovered his form and confidence at Villa Park. Credit could be given to manager Steven Gerrard for the way he has managed his former teammate.

Coutinho has made nine appearances so far in the Premier League this season, scoring four goals and assisting three. Aston Villa have an option to buy, and if Coutinho keeps this level up, making his move permanent will be a no-brainer.

