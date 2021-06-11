5 Exciting young footballers on loan who deserve a chance in the first team

In the last few years, clubs like Chelsea and Juventus have benefitted immensely from the loan system. Interestingly, the business of loaning players has its benefits for a young player.

Many clubs send their youth prospects on loan for a temporary period to gain valuable first-team experience. Even the best academy players from top clubs have been sent on loan spells to become apprentices.

Former Manchester United player and England captain David Beckham was loaned out to Preston North End in 1995. Two goals in five appearances and the English midfielder was recalled by Manchester United to join their first team. The rest, as they say, is history.

While on loan at Preston North End in 1995 David Beckham received £400 a week. Legend. pic.twitter.com/50IUCgz5IQ — 90s Football (@90sfootball) May 30, 2016

More recent examples of loan players making it into the first team include Chelsea and England duo- Mason Mount and Reece James. Before becoming a regular at Chelsea, Mount spent a season each at Dutch clubs Vitesse and Frank Lampard's Derby County. Meanwhile, right-back Reece James was loaned out to Championship outfit Wigan for the 2018-19 season.

On that note, let's take a look at five young stars who have impressed on loan and deserve a chance in the first team at their parent club.

#5 Bryan Gil (Sevilla)

Bryan Gil has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Eibar while on loan from Sevilla. Gil has emerged as one of the top talents in La Liga with several big clubs including Barcelona keeping an eye on the 20-year old.

Bryan Gil is a left-footed player who likes to operate as a conventional left-winger. He is tasked with providing width from the left and putting balls into the box. The Spaniard winger is adept at carrying the ball from deep and completed 2.4 dribbles last season, ranking eighth among u-21 players across Europe.

100% - Bryan Gil 🇪🇸 vs Greece 🇬🇷 in the first European World Cup Qualifiers (25 minutes):



- 100% of dribbles successful (3/3)

- 20 out of 23 passes (87%)

- Six open crosses

- 15 total carries.



Reality#SpainGreece#EuropeanQualifiers pic.twitter.com/PujFdAyyyW — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 26, 2021

Gil has been called up twice to La Roja for the first time by Luis Enrique this year. The left-winger, a tenacious and technical wide-man, has played 29 games for Eibar this season, scoring four goals and contributing three assists.

Sevilla could do a lot with the Spanish international in the first team. The left-winger provides something different for all the options Los Nervionenses currently have in their ranks.

#4 Marc Guehi (Chelsea)

Guehi has been a rock at the back for Swansea City

From one talented 20-year old to another, Chelsea defender Marc Guehi has been vital for Swansea in their bid to qualify for the Premier League.

Guehi has been one of the standout defenders in the Championship this season. He has started 40 games out of 46 for the Swans, who are coached by former u17 England manager Steve Cooper. Guehi made 1.6 tackles and an interception, helping Swansea maintain a tight defense. He also maintains an 84% tackle success rate.

Guehi is a confident young defender who loves to drive out of defense with the ball and distribute. Capped at all levels in the England youth set-up, his ball-playing abilities and strong defensive prowess are well suited to Premier League football.

The likes of Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham and Reece James have all used their experiences from the Championship as a platform to step up to the senior side.

Thiago Silva has been a revelation for Chelsea but at 36, he does not represent a long-term solution. Keeping an eye on the future, Chelsea should look to integrate Marc Guehi in the mix next season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar