5 loanees to watch out for in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

Yet another Premier League season has kicked off and is gathering pace as we move into gameweek 4. After a crazy summer transfer window that saw the game's largest names switch, we can now rest and calmly look at the various squads that have been assembled. Premier League clubs are at the forefront of the transfer window, spending millions to strengthen their teams.

The Premier League will have a lot of new faces this season

The Premier League has seen a host of new players cross over permanently or on loan. While we often concentrate on big money signings and permanent transfers, many loan signings tend to go under the radar.

Loans can be instrumental for players looking for game time trying to regain their spot in the team or for youngsters to announce themselves on the big stage. It can be an opportunity for them to go out and learn their trade, gain experience and return to fight for starting places in their parent teams.

Mateo Kovacic, Jesse Lingard and Joe Willock are recent examples of players who have had successful loan spells in the Premier League.

This window has seen a lot of loans to and from the Premier League, we focus on five exciting players on loan who could steal the limelight this season:

#5 Conor Gallagher

Gallagher has already impressed at Crystal Palace

A Chelsea academy product, Conor Gallagher is spending the year on loan at Crystal Palace, making the switch to the south London club. Having returned from a loan spell at West Brom, who were relegated, Gallagher will spend another year gaining valuable minutes and developing himself before he can return to Chelsea.

He's had a bright start to life at Palace, scoring twice in a 2-2 draw with West Ham United last week and collecting his second man-of-the-match award in as many games. The England U-21 player has already impressed immensely and has revealed his dreams about being able to continue scoring goals from midfield.

Ideally a box-to-box midfielder, he can play deep as well as an attacking role in midfield with some brilliant workrate. The 21-year-old has always been praised by various managers during his loan spells and has often been described as an all-round midfielder. He'll be looking to light up the Premier League under the guidance of Patrick Viera.

Conor Gallagher vs West Ham



2 goals

24 passes

96% pass accuracy

1 key pass

1 big chance created

2 successful dribbles

2 tackles won

2 clearances

3/4 aerials won

11/18 duels won



Having modeled his game around Frank Lampard, his idol, Gallagher hopes to follow a path like that of Mason Mount into the Chelsea first team. Chelsea too will be hoping Gallagher can rise to Mount's levels with loans such as these proving vital for his growth as a young goalscoring midfielder.

#4 Cristian Romero

Romero could turn out to be Spurs most important summer signing

Defender Cristian Romero has been signed by Tottenham on a season-long loan with the option of making it a permanent deal once the season concludes. A fee of around £42m has already been set by Atalanta for his potential transfer to the Premier League side.

Tottenham are one of the Premier League sides that have made a lot of signings this summer.The 23-year-old was one of the best young center backs in Europe last season, having been named Serie A defender of the year for his performances.

Coming through the youth ranks at Belgrano, Romero has played for Genoa and Atalanta. Though he was a Juventus player for two years, he has never played for them after being sent out on loans instead, which proved to be crucial for his development. He made his switch to north London having helped Atalanta to a third-placed finish in Serie A last season.

The Argentine was also part of the Copa America-winning squad, playing the final against Brazil. Perluigi Gollini, Spurs' new goalkeeper who also made the switch from Atalanta this season, has described his team-mate as a "beast" out on the pitch.

Spurs do need a strong presence at the back following the departures of veterans like Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen. Nuno Espirito Santo will be hoping Romero can fit right into the Premier League.

