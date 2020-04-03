5 loanees who could return to their parent clubs as difference-makers this summer

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated football's economy and will have a major impact on the summer transfers.

Let's take a look at five players who may return to their parent clubs as positive additions who could save them money.

Waiting for football to return

The coronavirus pandemic has struck a devastating blow to the world’s economy, and football clubs have not been spared either. A host of Europe’s powerhouses have cut their players’ wages to mitigate the damage.

The measures to prevent further downturn have already been taken, but we will only be able to comprehend the exact proportions of the crisis once the nightmare is over.

But, the pandemic will have a negative impact on the upcoming transfer window beyond any doubt. Recent reports in Europe have even suggested that swap deals will largely replace traditional cash offers as a consequence of the economic collapse this suspension has caused. Probable, like-for-like swap deals like the ones involving Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann and PSG’s Neymar, or Juventus’ Paulo Dybala and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba are already being talked about.

Clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea have already compiled lists of players who will be offloaded to raise funds for a summer spending campaign. And then there are teams that may not have to sacrifice their first-team players to strengthen their rosters ahead of the new season as they only have to wait for their loanees to come home once their loan spells finish in the summer.

Here, we take a look at the five players who could return to their parent clubs as difference-makes following impressive loan spells with other sides.

Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi has been nothing short of outstanding ever since joining Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid in the summer of 2019. Less than a year after linking up with Die Borussen, he has become a household name in European football, producing top-class performances week in and week out.

Although he mainly operates as a right-back, a record of seven goals and ten assists definitely suggests Hakimi can also be deployed higher up the pitch. Widely regarded as one of the hottest properties in Europe’s top-five leagues, the Morocco international has gone from strength to strength under the tutelage of Lucien Favre, establishing himself as one of the most promising wing-backs in world football.

Despite being surrounded by the likes of Erling Braut Haaland, Jadon Sancho, Axel Witsel, and Marco Reus, Hakimi has managed to stand out, catching the attention of a host of Europe’s big guns. Indeed, his skills are in demand all across Europe with Chelsea, Juventus, Bayern Munich, and PSG all said to have an interest in his signature.

The 21-year-old’s blistering performancess at the Signal Iduna Park have earned him high acclaim from Zinedine Zidane, who relishes the prospect of reuniting with Hakimi. Los Blancos’ scouts have reportedly delivered rave reviews of the right-backs performance in the Bundesliga, in all probability convincing the French manager to take him back to the Spanish capital in the summer.

Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has pretty much followed in the footsteps of Hakimi, rejecting the prospect of being a benchwarmer at Real Madrid for playing a pivotal role at Real Sociedad. His decision to team up with Alexander Isak at the Anoeta Stadium has produced one of the most exciting young duos in La Liga.

The 21-year-old, who is yet to be given a real chance at the Santiago Bernabeu, has flourished with the Basque outfit, clocking up seven goals and nine assists in all competitions this term. If there was the Puskas Award for the best assist of the season, Odegaard’s astonishing ball to Mikel Oyarzabal against Deportivo Alaves would’ve won it undoubtedly.

This Martin Odegaard assist 🤤



Will he ever get his chance at Real Madrid? 🤔pic.twitter.com/4lY2pLzV6f — Goal (@goal) March 23, 2020

In a team already jam full of up-and-coming talents, Odegaard has found the best conditions to develop his skills. Blessed with one of the softest touches, exceptional vision, and passing abilities, the Norwegian prodigy has finally started fulfilling his early potential.

Odegaard’s style of play bears much resemblance to Zinedine Zidane, which is why the Frenchman wants him back in the capital as soon as the transfer window reopens. But, he has risen to become one of the most mouth-watering prospects in Europe, with Manchester City and Arsenal both expressing interest for his services.

Luca Pellegrini

Luca Pellegrini, who has been starring for Cagliari in Serie A this season, has emerged as one of the most talented left-backs in Europe. Loaned out to Sardinia last summer, the highly-rated youngster has transformed from a raw talent into a fully formed wide defender. He is also capable of covering a left-wing role, if needed.

Known for his darting runs down the left flank and crossing ability, the 21-year-old has is one of the hottest prospects in Itality right now. Equally reliable in defense, the former Roma youth academy graduate is regarded as a long-term owner of the left-back position in the national team.

An eye-catching Serie A breakthrough has seen the Italian starlet rack up four assists in 20 top-flight outings for Cagliari, whom he helped bring to prominence this term despite the odds. The way he has wrestled with his first senior campaign has sent a clear message to Juventus about what a gem they have in their extended team.

His exponential growth under Walter Zenga has seemingly secured him a comeback to the Bianconeri earlier than suspected. With the growing uncertainty surrounding Alex Sandro’s future in Turin, Pellegrini is expected to return to base once his loan at the Sardegna Arena is up in the summer.

#2 Angelino

Angelino

After enduring a torrid first half of the 2019-20 season at Manchester City, Angelino switched to RB Leipzig on a six-month loan and turned his fortunes around. Since landing at the Red Bull Arena, the 23-year-old left-back missed just nine minutes of first-team action, notching up eight starts in all competitions before the coronavirus outbreak halted his momentum.

During his brief spell with Leipzig, Angelino has seemingly managed to overcome his fears about charging forward, becoming a real driving force of the team which has certainly not gone unnoticed. The way the talented Spaniard has managed to adapt to his new environment and perform under Julian Nagelsmann has impressed Pep Guardiola, who now assesses the possibility of giving him a second chance at the Etihad.

Unfortunately for Die Roten Bullen, the coronavirus pandemic has drained their budget dry according to the Daily Mail, forcing them to choose between Patrick Shick and Angelino, who have both enjoyed successful loans in Germany. The left-footed Roma forward seems to be Leipzig’s preferable choice, which would send the Spanish defender back to his parent club.

Angelino’s tenacity, combined with his tireless runs down the left and remarkable technique for a defender, makes him a viable candidate to challenge Benjamin Mendy for a place in the starting XI next season.

Marko Grujic and Chris Smalling

The winner of the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup with Serbia, Marko Grujic was Jurgen Klopp’s first acquisition at Anfield but he never got a chance to prove his worth at Liverpool. Although probably forgotten by the Reds fans, the 23-year-old midfielder has enjoyed his best season in one of Europe’s top-five leagues.

Grujic has been indispensable for Hertha BSC this season, picking up three goals and an assist in 20 Bundesliga appearances in his second loan stint in Berlin. Impressive in aerial duels, aggressive in defense and a technically gifted and intelligent box-to-box midfielder, the Serb could give the Reds’ a strong physical presence in the midfield.

Rhian Brewster could be set for a loan to a Premier League side next season, while Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic will be given the chance to prove themselves in preseason but could be sold if a decent offer arrives. [@ptgorst]https://t.co/kmRQqhcue9 — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) April 1, 2020

A younger version of the Manchester United star Nemanja Matic, the ex-Crvena Zvezda Belgrade man possesses some attributes the Merseyside giants have lacked this season. He could inject much-needed strength and energy in front of the defense and also help to relieve aerial pressure on Virgil Van Dijk.

Following the examples of Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita, who arrived from Germany’s top-flight to become first-team regulars at Anfield, Grujic may be an ace up Klopp’s sleeve in case the German manager fails to land a high-profile midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.