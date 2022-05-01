5 longest serving managers in Europe right now (April 2022) 

Managers are the bedrock of any successful club and the last decade in world football has proven the same. Every club that has won their respective leagues or the Champions League in recent seasons has done so, mainly, due to their manager's tactics rather than an individual player's quality.

In doing so, multiple managers have been with one club for a long time. This has led to certain teams playing with a unique sense of identity which represents the football the manager wants them to play.

So, it is no surprise that clubs are starting to give more time to their managers for producing results, rather than expecting immediate gains.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the longest-serving managers in Europe's top five leagues at the moment.

(Note: Only Europe's Top 5 Leagues have been considered)

#5 Pep Guardiola (2016 July- present)

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is, arguably, the most successful manager of his generation and few have generated as big an impact as he has on English football.

Few believed that the Spaniard could have his side play tiki-taka football in the Premier League but Manchester City have crushed those doubts. Over the last six seasons, the Cityzens have won the Premier League three times.

They could lift another one soon if things go according to plan, until the end of the current campaign.

GOAL @goal



Will Pep Guardiola beat Sir Alex Ferguson's record? The football managers with the most trophiesWill Pep Guardiola beat Sir Alex Ferguson's record? The football managers with the most trophies 🏆Will Pep Guardiola beat Sir Alex Ferguson's record? 😯 https://t.co/EVzZSvFByK

Hence, it is no co-incidence that Guardiola has been at the Etihad since 2016. However, his contract runs down in 2023 and there is no certainty that he will stay longer in the blue half of Manchester.

#4 Gian Piero Gasperini (June 2016- present)

Gian Piero Gasperini

Gian Piero Gasperini is one of the finest managers in Italian football and his attacking style has been enjoyed by Atalanta fans.

To put the 64-year-old's importance in perspective, Atalanta finished 13th in the Serie A in the season before his arrival. Since then, they have achieved three top-four finishes and have never finished below 10th in the league table.

They have also done well in Europe as they reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2020.

A truly beloved coach, Gasperini extended his contract at the club at the end of last year and is expected to stay until 2024.

#3 Jurgen Klopp (October 2015- present)

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is, inarguably, the most charismatic manager in European football right now and is working wonders at Liverpool.

The German coach arrived at Anfield in October 2015 after a stellar spell at Borussia Dortmund. Not many expected him to succeed in such a massive way with Liverpool. But he has defied expectations through astute tactics and smart transfers.

He delivered the club's first title in the Premier League era in 2020, while also winning the Champions League in 2019.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a contract extension which will keep him at Anfield until 2026. ✍️ BREAKING: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a contract extension which will keep him at Anfield until 2026. ✍️ https://t.co/1Idv6mfpUi

The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup this year and are still competing for the league, FA Cup, and the Champions League trophy this season. To add to their joy, Klopp recently signed a contract extension until 2026, courtesy of which the club could gain more silverware in the coming years.

#2 Christian Streich (December 2011- present)

Christian Streich

Christian Streich may not have broken ground with SC Freiburg over the last 10 years but he has done an awful lot for the club during this decade.

Between 1999-2009, the German club had been relegated twice and only experienced six seasons in the top-flight. But since Streich came onto the scene, the club has only been relegated once and have spent 10 seasons in the Bundesliga.

During this period, they have managed to finish in the top half of the table on four occasions while also avoiding relegation four times.

However, their current campaign is certainly going to be their most successful season under Streich as they could seal a Champions League spot. Freiburg are fifth in the table and only two points behind 4th placed RB Leipzig with three games to go.

It was reported in 2020 that he had extended his contract, but the details of the duration are not yet known. Regardless, Streich is likely to stay at the club for, at least, a couple of more seasons, especially if they secure European football.

#1 Diego Simeone (December 2011- present)

Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone has been the face of Atletico Madrid since joining the Spanish club in December 2011.

Finishing in the top-four was only a pipe dream for the club before the Argentinian took over, but he has turned those dreams into realities. Over the last 11 seasons, he has won the Europa League title twice while also lifting the La Liga title on two occasions.

Atletico Madrid have also won the Spanish Cup and have been finalists in the Champions League twice. In fact, they have always finished in the top-four during his reign, apart from his opening season (2011-12), which he joined mid-way.

One of the best managers in world football at the moment, Simeone extended his contract last year until 2024. He is also the longest-serving manager in Europe's Top 5 Leagues right now after having spent 10 years, 6 months, and 5 days at Atletico Madrid.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat