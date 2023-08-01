5 longest-serving players at Chelsea at the moment

This summer, there has been a notable exodus of players from Chelsea Football Club. In a bid to revamp their squad after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign, the club has let go of some of its top and most-experienced players.

Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Ngolo Kante, Eduoard Mendy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Christian Pulisic have all left Stamford Bridge this summer. Cesar Azpilicueta, the most recent captain and a club legend, also departed from the London club, joining Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.

Welsh youngster Ethan Ampadu became the club's longest-serving player following Azpilicueta's exit. However, the 22-year-old also joined Leeds United a few weeks after the skipper left for Spain.

These departures have left the club short on long-term serving players. A significant portion of the Chelsea team consists of players who were acquired by the club either last season or the one before that. Only three players in the current squad featured for the Blues before 2020.

Thus, this article will look at the five longest-serving players at Stamford Bridge at the moment.

#5 Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva could become Chelsea's next captain

The Brazilian skipper is the oldest and most experienced player currently at Stamford Bridge. Silva joined the club in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and has become a reliable figure at the club.

He has been one of Chelsea's most reliable players and was recently named the club's Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season. His defensive acumen and wealth of experience have come in handy for the Blues in the past few seasons.

The 28-year-old has helped the club win the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. The captaincy role at Chelsea is currently vacant and the veteran defender is the favorite to be named the next skipper by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

#4 Ben Chilwell

Injuries has limited Ben Chilwell's playing time at Chelsea

Ben Chilwell was one of Chelsea's major signings of the 2020-21 summer transfer. He joined the west Londoners for a reported fee of £50 million from Leicester City. He would go on to win his first-ever major trophy that season as the Blues beat Manchester City to lift the 2021 Champions League.

Chilwell has been plagued by injuries during his time at the club, leading to him frequently being in and out of the team. In the 2021-22 season, he missed 43 games after rupturing his cruciate ligament. Last season he managed just 30 games across competitions, missing 15 games due to a hamstring injury.

However, when fully fit, the 26-year-old is one of the club's reliable figures in defence. So far, he has nine goals and 12 assists in 85 games for the Blues.

Reece James is one of Chelsea's best players

At just 23, Reece James is already one of the most senior first-team players at Stamford Bridge. The English defender is a product of the club's Cobham Academy. He made his first-team debut in 2019 after a transfer ban that same year forced the club to rely on some of its best academy talents.

James, an energetic and dedicated full-back has grown to be one of the influential players at Stamford Bridge. He is also regarded as one of the best right-backs in Europe at the moment.

His passion, diligence, and commitment to the club have made him a fan favorite. Many have identified him as a potential future captain for Chelsea. So far, the Englishman has scored 11 goals and provided 20 assists in a total of 147 matches for the club.

#2 Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi could leave the club this summer

Callum Hudson-Odoi is another young player who has been with the club for a while now. The 22-year-old made his Chelse debut back in 2018 under then-coach Maurizio Sarri. However, he has failed to establish himself as a regular since then.

The English player who was once compared to former Chelsea star Eden Hazard has not met expectations and has become a less important member of the club. Last season, he was sent on a season-long loan at German club Bayer Leverkusen.

He is back in the club but has been reportedly put up for sale in the current transfer market. He was left out of the club's pre-season tour to the United States of America. According to the Daily Mail Fulham has made an offer for the right-winger.

#1 Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa is the longest-serving member at Chelsea currently

Spanish shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga is currently the longest-serving player at Stamford Bridge. The Blues paid a staggering €80 million to Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for his services, making Kepa the world's most expensive goalkeeper to date.

Although it can be argued that the 28-year-old has not fully justified his price tag, Kepa has been an integral player for the Blues in the last couple of seasons. His knack for saving penalties has helped the club to notable victories.

He saved two penalties in the shootout to help Chelsea clinch the 2021 UEFA Super Cup. Last season, he kept 12 clean sheets in 39 games across competitions. He also won the Premier League 'Save of the Season' award after making a triple save against Aston Villa.

As the most senior member in the dressing room, there is a possibility that Pochettino will appoint Kepa as the team captain for the upcoming season.

Poll : Who should be Chelsea's next captain? Thiago Silva Kepa Arrizabalaga 0 votes