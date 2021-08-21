5 longest-serving players in Real Madrid's current squad

Real Madrid have lost two of their most respected and senior players in the ongoing summer transfer window. Captain Sergio Ramos has moved to Paris Saint-Germain in France, and Raphael Varane has joined Premier League club Manchester United in the search of a new challenge. The two not only formed Real Madrid’s preferred centre-back pairing, but they were also stalwarts of the club.

With the two senior players gone, Real Madrid have been forced to introduce changes to the captaincy lineup, giving the responsibilities to the most senior players in the team. Today, we will take a look at the current crop of seniors at Real Madrid - players who have been with the club through thick and thin. Without further ado, let us take a look at the

5 Real Madrid players who have been at the club the longest

#5 Daniel Carvajal (since July 1, 2013)

Real Madrid's La Fabrica may not have been as illustrious as Barcelona’s La Masia, but it has not been without its fair share of crowned jewels. Daniel Carvajal is one of the best players the academy has ever produced, with the right-back maintaining his first-team status since joining the first team in July 2013.

Carvajal was instrumental in Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League and La Liga triumphs, pitching in with crucial assists and match-winning defensive shifts. The Spanish full-back has made 198 La Liga appearances for the club, scoring four goals and providing 30 assists.

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has also been with the club since the summer of 2013, but Carvajal’s stint with Real Madrid Castilla has earned him the fifth position on our list.

#4 Nacho Fernandez (since July 1, 2013)

From being a fringe player waiting on the wings to lining up alongside Eder Militao at the heart of Real Madrid defence — Nacho Fernandez has done it all for the club of his dreams.

Like Carvajal, Nacho rose through the Real Madrid academy to earn his senior team contract ahead of the 2013-14 La Liga season. However, the Spaniard did make his La Liga debut way back, in the 2010-11 La Liga season, earning a call-up from Real Madrid Castilla.

Nacho, who is equally competent as a full-back or a central defender, has already made 234 appearances for Los Blancos, with 159 of those coming in La Liga itself. In total, he has pitched in with 13 goals and 8 assists, scoring his latest goal in the first gameweek of the 2021-22 La Liga season.

