5 luckiest teams in Europe this season

Winning a football match not only requires effort, but luck as well. Throughout the decades, many epic moments on the football pitch have been influenced by one side's gift of good fortune.

There is no definite way to say when a football team deserved to win the match. The usual metrics used are to check gameplay stats, but those are not always accurate. Modern football has evolved in playstyle, and things like possession or passes have become redundant to an extent.

The most important measurement is the attempts of a team to score goals to win. But shots are not the only proper metric and expected points are a better one at judging how good a team has been.

The next five clubs have had the maximum difference between their expected points per match and the actual points they have earned per game. In a certain sense, these teams have been lucky and have earned more points than what their performances deserved.

Disclaimer: Considered for matches until 05/01/2022 and for league fixtures only.

#5 Montpellier SC : +0.45

French club Montpellier SC had a golden run when they managed to win the Ligue 1 title in the 2011-12 season. Since then, the club have struggled to hit past highs.

Montpellier have been clinical and offensive, which has propelled them to sixth position in the Ligue 1 table this season. They're in contention for a European spot courtesy of their goal-scoring antiques. However, Montpellier has definitely earned more points than what their performances say about them so far.

Stephy Mavididi has been the top scorer for the side this season with eight goals. However, Teji Savanier has been the standout performer as the midfielder has been instrumental in the side's success. He has assisted six and scored five goals, including a brilliant free-kick.

Montpellier average 1.63 points per match against an expected point of 1.18 per match.

#4 Sevilla FC : +0.50

Sevilla finds themselves second on the table

Sevilla have been one of the most consistent sides in La Liga, who are traditionally known for their attacking brand of football. They haven't had the domestic success they wanted, but they have been extremely successful in the Europa League. They have won the competition six times since 2006.

Sevilla have been a consistent side under Julen Lopetegui and their brand of football in recent times has been quite attractive to watch. They are second in the table and are just four points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

Sevilla's main goal-scoring has come from striker Rafa Mir this season, who has scored six goals across all competitions. Lucas Ocampos has been the main lynchpin, raking in the top five for goals and assists. Full-backs Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel have been influential as well.

In reality, Sevilla has an expected point of 1.66 points per match but has obtained 2.16 points per match.

