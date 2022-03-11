5 major problems Chelsea need to address this summer

Chelsea have been in the news for all the wrong reasons of late. The United Kingdom government's decision to sanction Blues owner Roman Abramovich has thrown the club into turmoil. Prior to this development, Chelsea's problems were largely restricted to injuries and contract negotiations. Now, however, the mood surrounding the London giants is considerably bleaker.

Despite recent troubles, Chelsea have reason to be optimistic

Coming into the 2021-22 season, expectations at Stamford Bridge were high and understandably so, considering the Blues were coming off a Champions League triumph. While many predicted Thomas Tuchel and co. to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title, it has not materialized. Chelsea are currently third in the league table (56 points), ten behind Liverpool in second and 16 behind first-placed Manchester City.

The Blues were hit with another blow when they lost the EFL Carabao Cup final to Liverpool on penalties last month. Nonetheless, Chelsea held their own, despite missing a few key players, and showed they have the quality to compete with and even outperform a formidable Reds side.

Thomas Tuchel and co. also have two trophies to show for their efforts, having clinched the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. The London giants are still alive in the Champions League and currently hold a comfortable 2-0 advantage over Lille in the Round of 16 tie.

On that optimistic note, we take a look at five pressing issues that Chelsea must sort out this summer if they are to get their hands on the league title next season:

#5 Lack of depth in the wing-back positions

Reece James (L) and Ben Chilwell have been hit with injuries this season.

The main reason for the Blues' stuttering form has not been the quality of the squad or Tuchel's tactics but rather, injuries to key players. The German tactician's reliance on wing-backs at both ends of the pitch is well-documented.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell, who have combined for nine goals and eight assists this season, have both been hit by injuries since late last year. It is no coincidence that the Blues' loss of momentum coincided with the duo's absence. James continues to struggle with hamstring and thigh issues while Chilwell has been ruled out for the season with a ruptured cruciate ligament.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have stepped up but despite their veteran experience and quality, they do not have the pace and power that James and Chilwell offer. Azpilicueta and Alonso could potentially leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and bringing in younger options will be a priority for the club's executives.

#4 Wrap up contract negotiations with their defenders

Antonio Rudiger (C) and Andreas Christensen (R) are both out of contract in the summer.

The hallmark of Thomas Tuchel's time at Chelsea has been his team's defensive solidity. That makes the club's current situation with regard to the contracts of their defenders all the more surprising.

Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger are all in the final months of their current deals with the club. The trio are reportedly in high demand and have offers from teams such as Barcelona and Bayern Munich. The Blues are in real danger of not only losing three key pieces but also on free transfers that will see them receive nothing in return.

It is imperative that the London club reach a final decision regarding negotiations around a possible extension before the end of the season. This would allow them to begin work on signing replacements, if necessary.

#3 The curious case of Chelsea's misfiring forwards

Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in training for the German national team.

Apart from injuries, the Blues' inability to find the back of the net has haunted them on multiple occasions this season. The EFL Carabao Cup final was another glaring example as the likes of Pulisic and Mount missed gilt-edged opportunities to put the game to bed.

Chelsea have spent nearly £300million on Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech. Yet Tuchel's team have scored 53 league goals, 15 fewer than Manchester City and 18 behind Liverpool, who lead the league in goals scored.

The Blues also have an excess of options out wide, which has resulted in players such as Christian Pulisic voicing their dissatisfaction with their playing time. Come the summer, Chelsea will have to decide whether they are willing to wait for their expensive signings to rediscover their form. Perhaps the club may choose to cut their losses and sell some of them to fund suitable replacements.

#2 The Romelu Lukaku conundrum

Romelu Lukaku in action for the Blues in a Premier League fixture.

What do Chelsea do with their £100million man? The club's struggles in front of goal are nothing new as Werner, Ziyech and Pulisic were struggling last season as well. A club-record move for Romelu Lukaku, who had just powered Inter Milan to the Serie A title while winning the Italian top-flight's "MVP" award, was expected to be the perfect solution.

The Belgian's homecoming last summer has quickly become a nightmare for both parties. An ankle sprain early in the season did not help issues, but Lukaku's explosive interview with the Italian media late last year, where he appeared to question Tuchel's methods, exacerbated matters within the blink of an eye.

The 28-year-old has 11 goals from 30 appearances this season. He has also been benched by Thomas Tuchel for multiple big games, including the Carabao Cup final. When given opportunities, Lukaku has often appeared disinterested and off the pace. It is a baffling situation and there does not appear to be an answer to it just yet.

#1 What's next for Roman Abramovich and Chelsea's ownership?

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich looks on during a game.

It is no secret that Chelsea's rapid rise through the ranks of English and European football has been driven by Roman Abramovich's investment and expenditure. The Russian billionaire took over the club in 2003 and transformed them into a formidable force to be reckoned with.

The political tension driven by Russia's military action in Ukraine threw Abramovich's future as Chelsea owner into doubt. An official statement issued on March 2 revealed he had decided to finally sell the club after nearly 20 years.

However, in another twist, the UK Government hit Abramovich with multiple sanctions earlier today (Thursday, 10 March). The Russian's assets, including Chelsea, have been frozen. This means the club's sale cannot be completed, at least for the time being.

Within hours of the announcement, the club's main shirt sponsor (telecommunications brand "Three") temporarily suspended their relationship with the club. While the sanctions are in place, Chelsea will not be allowed to sign any new players nor will they be allowed to sell tickets, meaning only season ticket holders will be allowed to attend matches.

It is an unprecedented situation and it is hard to predict what the future holds or how long the current state of affairs will persist.

