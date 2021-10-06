5 managers Barcelona could've signed instead of Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman was appointed Barcelona manager ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. The 58-year-old left his job with the Dutch national team to take charge of affairs at Camp Nou,after Barcelona let go Quique Setien. However, Koeman's stint at the Blaugrana has produced more questions than answers so far.

Although the Dutchman led the club to the Copa del Rey trophy last season, failure in the Champions League and a late capitulation in La Liga took away his sheen. Things have hit rock-bottom this term, with the tactician delivering just three victories in nine games across competitions. That leaves him hanging on to his job by a proverbial thread

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Koeman Ronald Koeman: “I don’t know what Barcelona think and what they will decide about my future. It’s not in my hands”. 🔴🇳🇱 #FCB Ronald Koeman: “I don’t know what Barcelona think and what they will decide about my future. It’s not in my hands”. 🔴🇳🇱 #FCB #Koeman

As Ronald Koeman's struggles continue at Camp Nou, many are already questioning whether the Dutchman was the right option for Barcelona in the first place. On that note, here are five managers the Blaugrana could've appointed instead of the 58-year-old:

#5 Mauricio Pochettino

The Argentine has been among the elite managers in Europe over the last couple of years.

Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman both spent time in the Premier League,, representing Tottenham Hotspur and Everton respectively.

It goes without saying that the current PSG manager enjoyed a decent spell in the English top flight, establishing Spurs among the elite teams in the division.

Pochettino was jobless at the time Barcelona appointed Koeman. Despite his affiliation with the Blaugrana's local rivals Espanyol, the Argentine refused to shut the door on the possibility of taking charge at Camp Nou.

#4 Marcelo Gallardo

The Argentine could replace Ronald Koeman at Barcelona in the future.

Marcelo Gallardo is another manager Barcelona could've turned to instead of Ronald Koeman when they parted ways with Quique Setien last year. The Argentine was heavily linked with the coaching job at Camp Nou. But former president Josep Maria Bartomeu opted against signing Gallardo.

Gallardo's style of play would be a good fit for the Blaugrana. The tactician sets up his teams to build up plays from the back, retain possession and attack aggressively. He's been one of the finest managers in the South American division over the last couple of years.

He helped River Plate claim 12 trophies in the last six seasons, including two Copa Libertadores and one Copa Sudamericana. His attractive style of play and winning mentality make him a decent option for Barcelona.

It's worth noting that the Argentine is among the candidates who are being considered as potential replacements for Ronald Koeman if the Dutchman is sacked anytime soon.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav