5 managers with best win percentage in the Premier League 

The Premier League is known to be competitive for a lot of reasons. It is not just the players that make it challenging but also the amazing managers who have done wonders in England.

There is no defined formula for success in England's top-tier division. Something that has worked out well in a particular season might drastically backfire in the next, given how quickly the opposition adapts.

Premier League always had top-quality managers

Finding success in the Premier League is not everyone's cup of tea. Even the best managers have failed to make a mark given the league's competitive nature.

At the same time, some world-class managers have been brutally effective in the league. They have been able to secure wins on a consistent basis and help their respective clubs. On that note, we take a look at the managers with the best win rate in England's top-tier division. Only those managers who had 200 or more matches under their belt have been considered.

#5 Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger deserved more recognition from the Arsenal fans

Arsene Wenger did a fabulous job with Arsenal and it was only after he left that it became more evident. The Frenchman took over as their manager in 1996 and went on to serve the club for 22 seasons.

In his stunning spell with the Gunners, Wenger won the Premier League three times. This included the 2003-04 season where the club went undefeated through the entire campaign. He holds the record for managing the highest number of league matches in the history of the competition.

The Professor managed in 828 matches in England's top-tier division. In the process, he won 476 matches, registering a win rate of 58%. He was awarded the league's manager of the season award three times in his career.

#4 Jose Mourinho

The Special One is currently managing AS Roma in Serie A

Jose Mourinho has been a serial winner in his managerial career and he rightly deserves all the credit. The Portuguese has managed a number of European clubs but his time in the Premier League has always attracted attention.

The 59-year-old has, so far, managed three clubs in the Premier League: Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur. His most successful time in the league came with Chelsea, whom he managed in two different spells.

Mourinho has three Premier League titles to his name, all of them coming with the Blues. In the 363 matches in which he managed a side in the league, the Portuguese has registered 217 wins with a win rate of 60%.

#3 Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp can help Liverpool achieve big things in the near future

Not many managers have had the impact Jurgen Klopp has had in the Premier League. Ever since his arrival in England in the 2015-16 season, he has made Liverpool a dominant force in the league.

With his direct and attacking approach, Klopp has provided thorough entertainment to the Liverpool faithful. The German took the Reds to their first league title win in 30 years in the 2019-20 season.

Klopp has managed 249 league games for his team so far and has registered 159 wins, achieving a win rate of 64%. Through the amazing fashion that Liverpool are playing right now, the win rate is only going to get better for the German.

#2 Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United have struggled immensely since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement

Ever since taking charge of Manchester United in the 1986-87 season, Sir Alex Ferguson brought a revolution in English football. His desire and persistence to take United to greatness was a dream that definitely came true.

In his 26 seasons with the Red Devils, Sir Alex managed to win the Premier League a record 13 times, making him the most successful manager in British football. He promoted youth and an attacking game-style throughout his managerial term with United, amassing plenty of achievements in the process.

Sir Alex Ferguson has managed his team in 810 Premier League matches, winning 528 of them, thus achieving a win rate of 65%. Having played more than 800 matches, this is an outstanding win rate to accomplish. It is truly going to be difficult to beat the Scotsman's record.

#1 Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola can win his fourth league title in England this campaign

The Spanish manager has so far managed three clubs in his career and has achieved plenty of success with all of them. With Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has been phenomenal, having won the Premier League thrice in six seasons.

City have looked very composed on the ball and have more often than not dictated the terms on the pitch. With their current form, it looks like Pep is on his way to his fourth league title win in England.

So far, the Spaniard has managed in 219 Premier League games, out of which he has won 162. With a win rate of 74%, no manager has had a better win rate in England's top division to date.

