5 managers Juventus could have appointed instead of Andrea Pirlo

Juventus' 2019-20 season came to an end when they failed to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Lyon in the Champions League round of 16. The result was not acceptable to the club's hierarchy, leading to Maurizio Sarri being relieved of his duties following Juve's elimination.

The Turin giants seem to have now followed the latest trend of appointing a club legend as manager by turning to Andrea Pirlo for next season. Just a few days earlier, he was appointed as Juventus' Under-23s manager but is now in charge of the senior team. The reason for turning to former players has varied at different clubs but it seems to pay off.

It is clearly a gamble taken by Juventus and it may hurt their domestic dominance. This is Pirlo's first job as a first-team manager and although he may do well, there were other good options available to the club. On that note, let's take a look at five managers Juventus could have appointed instead of the Italian great.

Five managerial alternatives for Juventus

#5 Gian Piero Gasperini

Gian Piero Gasperini is probably the most underrated manager in world football right now. He started his coaching career with Juventus' youth team. The Italian has plenty of experience at the age of 62 and what he has achieved with Atalanta is nothing short from spectacular.

Last season, Atalanta scored the most goals in the Serie A and were one of the top goal-scoring teams in Europe. Under Gasperini's guidance, they have managed to secure Champions League football in two consecutive seasons and also reached the quarter-finals of the competition last term.

Although Sarri also managed to achieve similar things at Napoli, Gasperini has managed to do it a weaker squad.

It would be difficult to lure him away from the Gewiss Stadium though. Atalanta would not let him go so easily, however, the lure of managing Juventus and potentially winning the Serie A could have tempted the Italian to leave Atalanta.

#4 Laurent Blanc

Although Laurent Blanc hasn't been in management since 2016, whenever there is a vacant position at a top club his name always appears. This clearly shows that despite not being on the scene for three years, the Frenchman is still highly-rated as a manager.

Not only did he win titles with PSG, but his work to turn the French national team around is also underappreciated. Blanc also led Bordeux to two consecutive Ligue 1 titles.

Blanc previously played for Barcelona and it is reflected in the way his teams play. His teams have often played expansive and attractive football based on possession.

If he arrived at Juventus, he would also have no problem in managing the big names in the dressing room after experience coaching the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.