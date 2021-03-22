5 managers who are lucky to not be fired

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo

Some of these managers are lucky to still keep their jobs after enduring some underwhelming results.

Changing managers might sound like the easiest thing to do if you go by how callously the idea is thrown around on social media by angry and frustrated football fans.

There are several complications that come with managerial changes and unless things have deteriorated to a level from where redemption seems unattainable, managers usually end up keeping their jobs.

Different managers come with different philosophies and styles of play and the players will take time to adapt to new systems especially when a managerial change happens in the middle of a season.

Sometimes, even though the results are underwhelming, clubs stay committed to a particular manager because of their belief in his philosophy and vision. We're guessing that is what has worked out in the case of these managers that we talk about in this article.

Let's take a look at five managers who are lucky not to have been sacked this season.

#5 Paulo Fonseca - AS Roma

AS Roma v Genoa CFC - Serie A

Paulo Fonseca was appointed manager of AS Roma in the summer of 2019 and he guided them to a fifth-placed finish in what was arguably the most competitive Serie A season in recent times.

However, Fonseca has hardly covered himself in glory this season and was reportedly really close to getting sacked in January after using an extra substitute in AS Roma's Coppa Italia fixture against Spezia.

AS Roma won the match in normal time but were eliminated from the tournament for using an illegal substitute. This caused unrest in the AS Roma dressing room as well, with Edin Dzeko and Lorenzo Pellegrini reportedly raising their voices against the manager.

However, it was reported that Roma’s owners, Dan and Ryan Friedkin, decided to stick with Fonseca after deliberating on the issue for fifteen hours. Fonseca's Roma are currently sixth in the Serie A table with 50 points. They could fall further down quite soon as Lazio are just a point behind them and have a game in hand as well.

Reports have suggested that AS Roma are looking at replacing Fonseca as early as this summer with either Maurizio Sarri or Max Allegri. One thing is for certain and that's that Fonseca is lucky to be keeping his job right now.

Max Allegri is emerging as the favourite for both Roma and Chelsea if they sack their coaches Paulo Fonseca and Frank Lampard https://t.co/SPr0ChrcJ0 #ASRoma #CFC pic.twitter.com/jQRn3isCGm — footballitalia (@footballitalia) January 23, 2021

#4 Steve Bruce - Newcastle United

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United - Premier League

Large sections of the Newcastle United fanbase are in agreement that the time to let Steve Bruce leave has arrived. After their most recent 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion, fans protested outside St. James' Park as the Magpies fell precariously close to the drop zone.

Newcastle United have endured a slew of bad results this term. They are 17th on the Premier League table and have won just one of their last eight league matches. Fans have protested thrice already this season but club owner Mike Ashley has reportedly decided to stick with Steve Bruce.

Reports claim that Bruce is loyal to the owners and they are convinced by his passion for the club. The Magpies are now just two points clear of 18th placed Fulham. If they can't turn their form around then Steve Bruce will be shown the exit door soon.

Steve Bruce: Accumulation of losses pic.twitter.com/imTqL1zvBI — Wor Flags 🏴🏳 (@worflags) March 20, 2021

