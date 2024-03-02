Chelsea's struggles have continued this season, the latest of which was an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. The game saw most of Liverpool's stars missing and Klopp giving a host of academy graduates an opportunity.

The failure to break the deadlock saw the Blues squander a trophy and a place in Europe next season, which looks increasingly difficult based on their league form. Sitting in 11th place in the Premier League in an injury-marred season, Mauricio Pochettino’s side has struggled to find momentum.

There is growing unrest among the fans, who have been calling for Pochettino's sacking for a while now, even as the Argentine has reiterated that there is complete trust in him from Boehly and Co. But things could change quickly, especially if the club fails to secure a place in Europe next season.

Here's a look at five candidates who could replace Pochettino at Stamford Bridge:

#5 Jose Mourinho

The Portuguese remains the most successful manager in Chelsea's history

Ever since being sacked by AS Roma, The "Special One" has been linked to the Chelsea job. This is inevitable considering how successful he's been in his previous stints in London. The fans would love to see Mourinho back at the Bridge, and the young squad could certainly use his discipline and winning mentality. Mourinho has been touted as Pochettino's replacement and the answer to Chelsea's problems by several former players, including midfielder Florent Malouda. Speaking recently to Ladbrokes Fanzone, Malouda, said:

“In terms of managers, when you look at the options available apart from Mourinho, there is nobody obvious for the job that could make a big difference.”

#4 Hansi Flick

Former Germany and Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick has emerged as one of the front-runners to take over as Chelsea's next manager. Flick famously won the sextuple in 2020 at Bayern Munich and could well turn things around at Chelsea if given the chance.

Hansi Flick at a press conference ahead of Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match against the Blues

Flick was sacked from his position as Germany manager in September and is readily available, which makes the possibility of a deal much more likely.

#3 Arne Slot

As per reports from the Dutch daily AD, the current Feyenoord boss was Todd Boehly's favorite to replace Graham Potter last summer. Boehly, however, was unable to convince Slot to leave the Eredivisie.

Feyenoord vs. Olympique Marseille: semi-final first leg, UEFA Europa Conference League

Feyenoord have been brilliant since his Slot's arrival, having won the Eredivisie last season. They are currently second in the league, 10 points behind PSV. Having also guided the club to the final of the UEFA Conference League in 2022, Slot might be an excellent choice to take over at Stamford Bridge.

#2 Roberto De Zerbi

Despite Brighton's recent struggles, Roberto De Zerbi remains a hot prospect for several elite clubs. De Zerbi's exciting brand of football has turned heads and attracted plenty of admirers.

De Zerbi managed Caicedo at Brighton

De Zerbi succeeded Graham Potter as head coach of Brighton in September 2022, the latter of whom was appointed by the Blues after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. The Italian led Brighton to a Europa League spot, later calling it "more prestigious than winning the title." He'd be a great fit for the young and hungry Chelsea team and has prior experience working with players like Moises Caicedo and Mykhailo Mydryk.

Chelsea's recent love affair with Brighton staff recruitment could also aid his appointment. However, De Zerbi's contract with the Seagulls runs until the summer of 2026, and there is rumored interest from Liverpool and Barcelona.

#1 Ruben Amorim

As per recent reports, Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim is a top contender to replace Mauricio Pochettino. Amorim's impressive managerial skills led the Portuguese club to their first league title in 19 years in 2020–21. Sporting currently sit just two points behind Benfica in the Primeira Liga with a game in hand.

Expand Tweet

Amorim has guided Sporting to four trophies in the last four years, drawing interest from several clubs, including Liverpool. He could well be the man to change Chelsea's fortunes around.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here