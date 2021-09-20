5 managers who could replace Ronald Koeman at Barcelona

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman appears to be living on borrowed time at Camp Nou. The tactician's future has been the subject of speculation over the last few weeks, owing to the Blaugarana's unconvincing performances in recent games.

The Blaugrana suffered a 3-0 humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener last week. Ronald Koeman's men put up a lacklustre display, failing to put a shot at goal throughout 90 minutes.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Barcelona has already 99% decided to sack Ronald Koeman after the season ends. He isn’t Laporta’s main choice. The only thing that would keep Koeman at the club next season is if the club is unable to find a replacement.



— RAC1 Barcelona has already 99% decided to sack Ronald Koeman after the season ends. He isn’t Laporta’s main choice. The only thing that would keep Koeman at the club next season is if the club is unable to find a replacement.



— RAC1

Since then, the tactician has been under fire, with many calling for his sacking. According to reports, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is considering relieving the Dutchman from his duties if there's no drastic improvement in the coming weeks.

While the saga drags on, here's a look at five managerial options Barcelona could turn to, should they part ways with Ronald Koeman:

#5 Jordi Cruyff

Jordi Cruyff is rumoured to be among potential Ronald Koeman successors at Barcelona.

Jordi Cruyff, son of Barcelona's legendary footballer and manager Johan Cruyff, is one of the few candidates who could pick up the coaching job at Camp Nou. The Dutchman has an in-depth knowledge of the Blaugrana's style, having spent time with his father as he took the team to glory in the 90s.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @jotajordi13 If Koeman is sacked, Jordi Cruyff would be the one to take over as interim manager. If Koeman is sacked, Jordi Cruyff would be the one to take over as interim manager.



— @jotajordi13 https://t.co/qUWeY8XEfX

The 47-year-old already has some coaching experience in his bag, having served as manager at Maccabi Tel Aviv, Shenzen FC and the Ecuadorian national team. Jordi Cruyff is currently Barcelona's sporting adviser, but it won't be a poor idea to appoint him as manager on a short term basis.

#4 Henrik Larsson

A decent short-term option to replace Ronald Koeman.

Another candidate Barcelona could consider giving the nod to is Henrik Larsson. The Swede is a popular figure within the club, having thrived there as a player between 2004 and 2006 and notably helping them win the Champions League.

Larsson is currently the third coach in the first team, which suggests he has first-hand experience of what is wrong with the squad. It is also believed he has a decent relationship with the players. That could be of great help when it comes to bringing the best out of them.

The Swede is no stranger to Barcelona's philosophy as well. He has spent several years at the club already, and should be quite familiar with the Blaugrana's style of play. Like Jordi Cruyff, it would make sense to hand the Swede a short-term contract too.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav