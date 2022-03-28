5 managers who could replace Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel became an instant hit at Chelsea last season after leading the Blues to their second UEFA Champions League crown just a few months after his appointment. The team appears to be going in the right direction once again this season as they stand a chance of ending the campaign with silverware.

However, there are doubts over the tactician's continuity at Stamford Bridge amid the sanctions placed on the club and its owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government following Russia's Ukraine invasion. A couple of clubs, including Manchester United and PSG, are looking to take advantage of Chelsea's situation to snap up Thomas Tuchel.

Should the German end up bidding farewell to Stamford Bridge anytime soon, the Blues will be forced to appoint a new tactician as quickly as possible. On that note, here's a look at five such options:

#5 Graham Potter

Another decent option to replace Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

Graham Potter is gradually building a decent reputation for himself in the Premier League, thanks to his incredible tactical knowledge and brilliant approach to the game. His Brighton & Hove Albion side have been one of the tactically adept teams in the English top flight so far this season.

It goes without saying that the 46-year-old has the potential to become one of the best tacticians in the Premier League. As things stand, Potter's team ranks 12th in the table, albeit with a game in hand that could push them all the way to the top half of the standings.

#4 Ernesto Valverde

One of the finest Spanish managers at the moment

Ernesto Valverde has managed many clubs across Spain and Greece, experiencing decent success with all of them. Some of the teams he has managed include Barcelona, Villarreal, Olympiacos, Athletic Bilbao, Valencia and Espanyol.

His brighest spell came at the Camp Nou, where he led the Blaugrana to four honours, including two La Liga titles, one Spanish Cup and one Spanish Super Cup. He left the club in January 2020, with an average of 2.23 points secured per game in 145 matches.

Valverde has been away from management since parting ways with the Blaugranam but gw has recently hinted at a return to the dugout. The Spaniard is certainly one of the finest options Chelsea could appoint as replacement for Thomas Tuchel.

#3 Diego Simeone

Undoubtedly one of the finest managers in the world right now

Chelsea are well-known for their defensive solidity, immense physicality and sharp counter-attacking play. Perhaps the best manager whose system ticks all these boxes is Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone.

The Argentine has been one of the standout tacticians in Europe over the last few years. His team has proven to be an able match for even the most rampant attacking clubs on the continent, producing iconic performances.

With uncertainty surrounding the future of Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea could be forced to start looking at options to replace the German if he ends up leaving. In Simeone, they would not only have a decent replacement but also one of the best managers in the world.

#2 Zinedine Zidane

The Frennchman is currently without a club.

Zinedine Zidane climbed onto the centre stage in spectacular fashion, leading Real Madrid to one of their most successful eras between 2016 and 2018. He led them to an unprecedented three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles; no other club has won consecutive titles in the competition in the UCL era.

The Frenchman parted ways with Real Madrid after his second spell with the club, which expired at the end of last season. Zidane has been without a job since leaving the Santiago Bernabeu but could make a return to the sidelines shortly.

The 49-year-old is reportedly on the radar of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Chelsea could also make a swoop for him if they lose Thomas Tuchel in the coming months.

#1 Luis Enrique

The Spaniard has been on Chelsea's radar for quite some time.

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is another top-class tactician who could replace Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea. In fact, the Spaniard has been on the radar of the Blues for quite some time, so it wouldn't be a surprise if makes a switch to Stamford Bridge anytime soon.

Enrique is currently managing the Spanish national team, with whom he has been working wonders in the last couple of months. He's helped secure La Roja's qualification for the FIFA World Cup this year, winning his last three games in charge of the team.

In addition to his eye-catching exploits at international level, the Spaniard has also enjoyed a successful spell in club football. He has one UEFA Champions League, two La Liga, three Spanish Cups, among others, in his trophy cabinet.

