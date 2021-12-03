Five managers who were sacked after winning trophies

Managers are the brains behind how a team performs on the pitch. The increased importance of tactical set-ups has made managers more popular than ever. The likes of Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel are very well-known in football circles.

Managers are often judged by the trophies at the end of the campaign by almost all top clubs. Guiding the team to silverware helps motivate the squad. Most managers in the modern-game are purists and hence sticklers for philosophies. It has also made them the most important piece in the puzzle.

World-class managers have shaped some of the world's greatest teams in football history. Their tactics, style of play and ability to read the game has helped their respective teams achieve many milestones.

However, some managers have been sacked even after winning trophies.

It is baffling and bizarre when clubs fire their managers despite ending a campaign with trophies. Some unfortunate managers have been sacked after failing to meet the club's sky-high expectations.

Today we will be taking a look at five such managers who endured the termination of their tenure after winning trophies.

#5 Antonio Conte - Chelsea

Antonio Conte's tenure at Chelsea was nothing short of sensational. It was packed with drama, controversies and success. The Italian mastermind inspired the Blues to a Premier League title in hisdebut campaign, demonstrating his caliber as head coach.

Conte's Chelsea were head and shoulders above the rest, finishing seven points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur and 15 above Manchester City. However, the Blues could not maintain their form in Conte's second season when they finished their league campaign in fifth place.

Although Conte delivered the FA Cup by defeating Manchester United, he was sacked after the end of the 2017/18 season.

#4 Jupp Heynckes - Real Madrid

Bayern Muenchen - Training & Press Conference

Jupp Heynckes, a serial winner with Bayern Munich, was the manager behind Real Madrid's seventh European crown. A 1-0 victory against Juventus paved the way for Los Blancos' first European crown in 32 years. However, the German manager was sacked eight days post their European triumph.

Heynckes' tenure was brief as he failed to deliver domestic success. Under his tutelage, Madrid finished fourth in La Liga and were knocked out in Round 16 of the Copa Del Rey during the 1997/98 campaign.

Moreover, Jupp had problems with the numerous players in the star studded team which accelerated his termination. It was another unfortunate ending despite a fairytale climax to the campaign.

