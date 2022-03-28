5 managers who could succeed Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti had Real Madrid firing on all cylinders at the start of the season, much to the delight of the Los Blancos faithful. The Spanish giants were by far the best team in La Liga during the first few months of the term, establishing a decent lead atop the table.

Unfortunately, the last few days have been a totally different story for the Italian. Ancelotti has come under fire after his team suffered a 4-0 humiliation against Barcelona in El Clasico at home recently. Apart from the embarrassing scoreline, the tactician's poor tactics during the game infuriated many.

From being hailed as a hero at the Santiago Bernabeu to being subjected to intense criticism, things have quickly turned sour for the Real Madrid manager. The Italian's job in the Spanish capital may not be safe right now.

Should the club decide to part ways with the 62-year-old anytime soon, there are a few decent options take up the job at the Santiago Bernabeu. On that note, here's a look at five such men:

#5 Massimiliano Allegri

The Italian appears to be nearing the end of the road in Turin.

Massimiliano Allegri returned to Juventus last summer, but it's quite unfortunate that his return to the club hasn't had the desired effect.

As things stand, the Bianconeri are seemingly out of the race for the Serie A title. Moreover, they still have some work to do to secure their participation in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Forza Juventus



Video: Allegri gets angry with journalist after Juventus' Champions League exit.

Allegri's men are currently fourth in the standings with 59 points in 30 games. The Old Lady could decide to part ways with the tacticcian if things don't look u[ in the coming weeks. It's believed they're currently looking at Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag as a potential replacement.

Should Allegri and Carlo Ancelotti lose their respective jobs, replacing the latter at Real Madrid may not be a distant dream for the Juventus gaffer.

#4 Andre Villas-Boas

The tactician has been linked with Real Madrid in the past.

Portuguese manager Andre Villas-Boas is also one of the few tacticians who could end up replacing Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. In fact, the tactician has been linked with a switch to the Spanish capital on several occasions.

OptaJoe



1.70 - Frank Lampard has averaged 1.70 points per game as Chelsea manager, the same record as André Villas-Boas at the club in the Premier League. Stumble.

Villas-Boas has a decent level of experience, having previously worked at some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including the likes of Chelsea, Inter Milan and Porto. He is currently without a job, after leaving Olympique Marseille in February last year.

#3 Roberto Martinez

Roberto Martinez continues to be linked with a return to club football.

Roberto Martinez is currently doing a decent job with Belgium. Such is the quality of his work that Barcelona were linked with a swoop for him before appointing Xavi Hernandez last year.

Since taking charge of the national team in the summer of 2016, the Spaniard has overseen 69 games, recording an impressive 51 victories, 11 draws and seven defeats. Martinez has also made his impact felt at club level, leading Wigan to the FA Cup title in the 2012-13 campaign.

GOAL



Roberto Martinez for Real Madrid?Here's what Axel Witsel thinks!

Moreover, his Belgium team is currently playing some brilliant attacking football, with quick transitions and nice movement, something that'd suit Real Madrid well. Martinez is indeed one of the best options to replace Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu.

#2 Thomas Tuchel

There's uncertainty over the future of the German at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid's obsession with UEFA Champions League-winning managers is well-documented. Thomas Tuchel has put himself in the category of managers the Spanish giants are likely to target after he led Chelsea to the European crown last season.

Eurosport
Thomas Tuchel urged positivity and focus amidst the uncertainty surrounding Chelsea's future

Although the tactician has had another decent outing with the Blues this season, there's huge doubt over his continuity at Stamford Bridge beyond the campaign. That is because of the sanctions placed on the club and its owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government following Russia's Ukraine invasion.

Tuchel could end up leaving Chelsea at the end of the term. He could be the one to take over from Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

#1 Joachim Low

Could we see the FIFA World Cup-winning manager return to the dugout anytime soon?

Former Germany manager Joachim Low is one who stand a chance of succeeding Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. The 62-year-old wrote his name in the history books, after leading his nation to the FIFA World Cup title in 2014.

Low spent a whopping 15 years in charge of the German national team, between 2006 and 2021. During his time with Die Mannschaft, the tactician oversaw 198 games, recording 125 victories, 39 draws and 34 defeats.

The 62-year-old has been away from the sidelines since parting ways with the national team last summer. It would be interesting to see if he returns to Real Madrid as a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti.

