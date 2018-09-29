5 managers that could outshine Pep Guardiola in the Premier League this season

Jurgen Klopp and Maurizio Sarri are two of the finest managers in the Premier League at the moment

The race for the Premier League title has begun with so much intensity this season as elite English clubs go head-to-head in their bid to eclipse one another and finish atop the table - come to the end of the term.

While expectations will be on the fantastic superstars to impress in the division during the campaign, the competition between the managers is also a major point - that should not be ignored.

As a matter of fact, the division promises to produce a serious battle between the managers this term, with many tacticians having started the campaign brilliantly and proving that they are ready for a serious contest.

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola won the Premier League title in style last season, becoming the first coach to claim the honor with a whopping 100 points. However, he will find it very difficult to replicate such a feat in the English top flight this term, with several managers also emerging with great force and pushing for the title.

Below, we take a look at 5 tacticians that could outshine the Spaniard in the division during the campaign:

#5 Unai Emery (Arsenal)

Emery is rebuilding Arsenal after taking over from Arsene Wenger this summer

After a whopping 22 years of service, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger finally put an end to his relationship with the Gunners, stepping down and paving the way for former Sevilla and Paris Saint Germain coach Unai Emery to take over at the Emirates.

The Spaniard inherited an already-collapsing team from the Frenchman and that affected his first 2 Premier League games where he suffered back-to-back defeats. However, he kept building the team to his taste, introducing a new style of play and adding a strong winning mentality.

It did not take much time before Emery's hard work started paying off, with the manager leading Arsenal to claim victories in each of their last 4 matches - raising their points to 12 as well as helping them climb to the sixth position on the Premier League table. If the Spaniard continues with his progress, there is no doubt he could challenge Pep Guardiola in the English top flight this term.

