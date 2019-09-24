5 managers who could be under pressure right now

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be under pressure after Manchester United's dismal start to 2019/20

The 2019/20 season is still just a handful of games old; most domestic leagues have played only 5 or 6 games and the Champions League has literally just restarted, and yet we’ve already seen the first managerial casualty in the form of Javi Gracia, who was fired by Watford on the first weekend of September.

One thing is for certain, though – Gracia won’t be the only manager to lose his job this season. By the time 2019/20 is up, who knows how many more casualties we’ll have seen? And more to the point, who’s likely to be next in the firing line?

The following 5 managers are under pressure right now, and while they’ve all got time to turn things around, there’s every chance they could be joining Gracia next.

#1 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer's side were woeful against West Ham this weekend

Things weren’t boding well for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign at Manchester United when the Red Devils managed to win just two of their final nine games in 2018/19, finally being defeated by relegated Cardiff City in their last fixture. When they began 2019/20 by thumping Chelsea 4-0, it felt like the ship had been righted, but five games later, it appears that the victory was a false dawn.

Since then, United have won just one league game – beating Leicester City thanks to a Marcus Rashford penalty – while they’ve slumped to defeats against West Ham and Crystal Palace, both at Old Trafford. Draws against Wolves and Southampton were hardly impressive either, while their 1-0 win over Kazakh side Astana in the Europa League was one of the dullest games in recent memory.

That isn’t all that’s wrong at Old Trafford, though. While new signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, and Daniel James have begun the season in good form, other key players have picked up worrying muscle injuries, with Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and now Marcus Rashford being sidelined.

It’s always hard to attribute blame when it comes to injuries, but back in February, Solskjaer admitted that the spate of injuries in his squad at that time were down to the intensity he had them training at. Is it a stretch to think that the same problem has arisen again?

At any rate, while United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward still seems to believe in Solskjaer’s abilities to turn things around at Old Trafford, it’s hard to see him sticking around unless the Red Devils’ dismal start to 2019/20 changes.

