5 managers who could replace Chris Hughton at Brighton & Hove Albion

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
497   //    13 May 2019, 15:24 IST

Chris Hughton's time at Brighton has come to an end
Chris Hughton's time at Brighton has come to an end

The Premier League season finished less than 24 hours ago and the division already has its first managerial casualty of pre-season.

Brighton and Hove Albion announced this morning that they had parted ways with their long-time manager, Chris Hughton after a terrible run of just three victories in the second half of the campaign saw them narrowly avoid relegation and a return to the Championship.

Hughton has done an exceptional job on the South coast, and the club will have to think long and hard about finding a replacement for the popular figure.

The names that have already been thrown into the hat make for some interesting reading, and the club will want to make sure they get the right man to help them avoid another tight relegation battle in the 2019/20 Premier League season.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five managers who could fill in Hughton's sizable boots at The Amex Stadium.

#5: David Moyes

Could David Moyes make a return to the Premier League?
Could David Moyes make a return to the Premier League?

Big David Moyes has not been seen in management since leaving West Ham United last Summer, and the former Manchester United and Everton boss could fancy a return to the English top flight next season with Brighton.

Moyes would bring years worth of Premier League experience to the club and could help guide them to safety, which will be their key aim, next season.

Whether Moyes is keen to get back into management right now remains to be seen, and if he were to suffer a relegation with the Seagulls, then it may not do his dwindling reputation any favours in the long-run.

Moyes' reputation took a serious hit when he was relegated as Sunderland manager back in 2017, and despite doing an okay job with West Ham last season, he may no longer be seen as the calibre of manager that a Premier League club would want to appoint.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Brighton & Hove Albion Football Phil Neville Laurent Blanc
