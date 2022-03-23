5 managers with most wins in PSG history

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are one of the most successful clubs in Ligue 1 history. They have won seven of their last nine league titles since 2012 and are on course to add to that tally this season.

Since their QSI takeover in 2011, the Parisians have enjoyed tremendous success, particularly on the domestic scene. They have also made their presence felt in Europe.

The Ligue 1 giants reached their first UEFA Champions League final in 2020, where defeat to Bayern Munich denied them a continental quadruple. Although they fell in the Round of 16 against Real Madrid this year, PSG have the roster to win the continental competition soon.

Over the years, especially in the last decade, many top managers have graced the Parc des Princes dugout. On that note, here's a look at the five managers with the most wins in PSG's history:

#5 Unai Emery - 87

Unai Emery has enjoyed success at the Parc des Princes.

Unai Emery is one of the most underrated managers in the game at the moment. The four-time UEFA Europa League winner, most recently with Villarreal last season, had an eventful two-season stint at the Parc des Princes.

Emery arrived at the Parisians in the summer of 2016 and delivered a rich haul of seven titles across competitions, winning 87 of his 114 wins in charge. However, the Spaniard failed to win the Ligue 1 title in his first season in charge, getting pipped to top spot by Monaco.

That season, PSG also became the first team to squander a 4-0 first-leg lead in a UEFA Champions League knockout tie. They led 5-3 on aggregate against Barcelona with two minutes to go in the second leg. However, they conceded thrice to bow out of Europe.

Emery fared better in his second season in Paris, winning the league title, but faltered in the Champions League again, this time against Real Madrid. That eventually led to his dismissal.

#4 Thomas Tuchel - 96

Thomas Tuchel had a fabulous stint at PSG.

Thomas Tuchel is widely regarded as one of the best managers currently active in the game. The current Chelsea boss took charge of PSG after Unai Emery was sacked in 2018.

Tuchel enjoyed the most successful period of his managerial career at the Parc des Princes, winning six titles, including two in the league. The German manager almost etched his name into PSG folklore. However, the Parisians were denied an unprecedented continental quadruple and first Champions League title by Bayern Munich.

However, things went downhill in the 2020-21 season. PSG huffed and puffed their way to the Champions League knockouts and endured an indifferent domestic campaign before Tuchel was let go in December.

Incredibly, six of Tuchel's 20 defeats as Parisians' manager came in the first half of the 2020-21 campaign. The German won 96 of his 127 games in charge.

#3 Georges Peyroche - 100

Georges Peyroche is one of only three managers to have won at least 100 games for the Parisians.

The 85-year-old managed 211 games across two stints at the Parc des Princes in the late 70s and the early 80s. Peyroche oversaw exactly 100 match wins at the club but also 65 defeats, while 46 games were drawn.

Peyroche's last game in charge of the club came in the 1984-85 season, where they finished a lowly 13th in the league. He would end both stints at the club without a trophy.

#2 Luis Fernandez - 125

Luis Fernandez had a successful stint at the Parc des Princes.

Luis Fernandez had two successful stints at the Parc des Princes in the mid-90s and early 2000s. He was one of the few PSG players who later went on to find success on the other side of the touchline.

In fact, the former player won all five trophies in his managerial career with PSG. That tally includes one Coupe de France, Coupe de la League, Trophee des Champions, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup.

Fernandez won 125 of his 244 games in charge of the Parisians, drawing 61 and losing 58.

#1 Laurent Blanc - 126

Laurent Blanc has found success on both sides of the touchline.

Laurent Blanc holds the distinction of having the most wins as a manager at the Parc des Princes. The Frenchman also happens to be the most successful manager to have managed the Parisians.

Blanc delivered a rich haul of 11 trophies during his three-season stint at the club between 2013 and 2016. This included three straight Ligue 1, French League Cup and French Super Cup titles. He also won consecutive French Cup titles with the club.

Failure to win the UEFA Champions League would cut short Blanc's stint at the club, though. The Frenchman took PSG to three straight quarter-finals, losing once on away goals (Chelsea - 2013-14).

Seven of Blanc's 16 defeats as Parisians' manager came in the Champions League. He won 126 of his 173 games in charge of the club across competitions.

