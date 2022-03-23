5 Manchester City players who could decide the Premier League title race

The English Premier League is arguably the pinnacle of world football and Manchester City are the current defending champions.
With just nine gameweeks left to play, Liverpool and Manchester City have it all to do as they challenge for the Premier League title. City hold a one-point advantage as things stand, but will be wary of their fixture against Liverpool in April.
Both teams have been in excellent nick this season and have produced some of the finest displays in recent years. With the title race boiling down to the wire, it's fair to say that just about anything can happen.
Let's take a look at the five Manchester City players who could decide the title race this season.
#5. Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva is one of the most technically gifted players in the Premier League.
Silva has been with Manchester City since 2017 and has played a significant part in the side's successes of late. He signed from Monaco and has won several trophies in England.
Blessed with incredible dribbling ability, Silva is one of the best ball-carriers in the league. He is adept at finding space almost anywhere and also has extremely creative passes in his locker.
Generally lining up on the right-wing, Silva has earned a reputation for being an extremely intelligent footballer. He has already won three Premier League titles and will be looking to add a fourth to his cabinet come May.
#4. Phil Foden
Phil Foden is arguably the most promising English youngster in the current scene.
Foden came up through City's youth academy and made his senior debut in 2016. He has since made over 150 appearances for the club, winning several trophies at club and individual level.
Foden displays excellent maturity and ball progression abilities. He packs a wand of a left foot and has shown many times in the past that he is more than capable of scoring goals.
Foden has made 21 appearances in the league this season, netting seven times. He has also previously won the PFA Young Player of the Year award, an honor that is only given to the best of the best.
He has registered a total of 42 goals at club level, while also providing 30 assists for his teammates. Foden has won three Premier League titles and will be gunning for a fourth this season.
#3. Ruben Dias
Ruben Dias has developed into one of Manchester City's most important players.
Dias signed for City in 2020 and is now considered their main man in defense. City reportedly paid £61 million for the Portuguese defender, a fee that was initially considered to be quite hefty.
Dias shone throughout his debut season and went on to win the prestigious Premier League Player of the Year Award. He is regarded by many as one of the best defenders in the world and has added solidity to the Manchester City backline.
Dias is currently injured, but is expected to be back in action in another few weeks. His contributions will be crucial as City look to retain their Premier League crown.
#2. Riyad Mahrez
Riyad Mahrez has been one of City's most influential players this season.
Mahrez is a right-winger by trade and signed from Leicester City in 2018 for a reported £60 million. He is an extremely tricky player to defend against and is well known for his quick dribbling and accurate shooting abilities.
Mahrez's performances have gone under the radar this season. He has been extremely consistent and has registered a mammoth 22 goals in all competitions this season, a fact that is all the more impressive considering he has only started 12 league games.
Mahrez already has two Premier League titles to his name with City. With the business end of the season fast approaching, Mahrez will be key to his club's success in England and Europe.
#1. Kevin de Bruyne
Kevin de Bruyne is doubtless one of the best players in the world.
The Belgian signed for City in 2015 and has almost become synonymous with the club's success. De Bruyne is one of the most technically gifted players in the world and boasts a wide range of skills in his locker.
The 30-year-old has been in excellent touch this season. He has scored nine league goals and provided three assists in only 22 appearances. He has also been excellent in the domestic cups and the UEFA Champions League.
De Bruyne has produced when most required this season, scoring goals against the likes of Leicester, Chelsea, Manchester United and title rivals Liverpool. Kevin de Bruyne will need to be at the very top of his game should City challenge for the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles.