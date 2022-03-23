5 Manchester City players who could decide the Premier League title race

The English Premier League is arguably the pinnacle of world football and Manchester City are the current defending champions.

With just nine gameweeks left to play, Liverpool and Manchester City have it all to do as they challenge for the Premier League title. City hold a one-point advantage as things stand, but will be wary of their fixture against Liverpool in April.

Both teams have been in excellent nick this season and have produced some of the finest displays in recent years. With the title race boiling down to the wire, it's fair to say that just about anything can happen.

B/R Football @brfootball A title race and a top-four race to look forward to when the Premier League returns A title race and a top-four race to look forward to when the Premier League returns ⏳ https://t.co/XbHmNZjKPT

Let's take a look at the five Manchester City players who could decide the title race this season.

#5. Bernardo Silva

FC Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Group F

Bernardo Silva is one of the most technically gifted players in the Premier League.

Silva has been with Manchester City since 2017 and has played a significant part in the side's successes of late. He signed from Monaco and has won several trophies in England.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 77% - The five players with the best winning percentage in Premier League history (minimum 100 apps):



77% | 112/145 - Bernardo Silva

76% | 121/159 - Ederson

76% | 109/144 - Gabriel Jesus

74% | 104/140 - Ilkay Gündogan

72% | 102/141 - Paulo Ferreira



Habitual. 77% - The five players with the best winning percentage in Premier League history (minimum 100 apps):77% | 112/145 - Bernardo Silva76% | 121/159 - Ederson76% | 109/144 - Gabriel Jesus74% | 104/140 - Ilkay Gündogan72% | 102/141 - Paulo FerreiraHabitual. https://t.co/i319WSLQAY

Blessed with incredible dribbling ability, Silva is one of the best ball-carriers in the league. He is adept at finding space almost anywhere and also has extremely creative passes in his locker.

B/R Football @brfootball



He’s the first City player to win the award in three consecutive months For the third time in a row, Bernardo Silva is Manchester City’s Player of the Month.He’s the first City player to win the award in three consecutive months For the third time in a row, Bernardo Silva is Manchester City’s Player of the Month.He’s the first City player to win the award in three consecutive months 🔥 https://t.co/QRZJjMT63V

Generally lining up on the right-wing, Silva has earned a reputation for being an extremely intelligent footballer. He has already won three Premier League titles and will be looking to add a fourth to his cabinet come May.

#4. Phil Foden

Manchester City v Port Vale - FA Cup Third Round

Phil Foden is arguably the most promising English youngster in the current scene.

Foden came up through City's youth academy and made his senior debut in 2016. He has since made over 150 appearances for the club, winning several trophies at club and individual level.

SPORTbible @sportbible



🗣️ "After Kevin De Bruyne, he's our best player."



This is the story of the PFA YPOTY award winner 🗣️ "Phil Foden can be one of the best players in the world."🗣️ "After Kevin De Bruyne, he's our best player."This is the story of the PFA YPOTY award winner @PhilFoden 's remarkable rise told by the people who know him best - coaches, teammates and fans. 🗣️ "Phil Foden can be one of the best players in the world."🗣️ "After Kevin De Bruyne, he's our best player."This is the story of the PFA YPOTY award winner @PhilFoden's remarkable rise told by the people who know him best - coaches, teammates and fans. https://t.co/ZscQDhCbY8

Foden displays excellent maturity and ball progression abilities. He packs a wand of a left foot and has shown many times in the past that he is more than capable of scoring goals.

Foden has made 21 appearances in the league this season, netting seven times. He has also previously won the PFA Young Player of the Year award, an honor that is only given to the best of the best.

He has registered a total of 42 goals at club level, while also providing 30 assists for his teammates. Foden has won three Premier League titles and will be gunning for a fourth this season.

#3. Ruben Dias

Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League

Ruben Dias has developed into one of Manchester City's most important players.

Dias signed for City in 2020 and is now considered their main man in defense. City reportedly paid £61 million for the Portuguese defender, a fee that was initially considered to be quite hefty.

Dias shone throughout his debut season and went on to win the prestigious Premier League Player of the Year Award. He is regarded by many as one of the best defenders in the world and has added solidity to the Manchester City backline.

B/R Football @brfootball

June 5: Ruben Dias voted 2020/21 EA SPORTS Player of the Season

June 6: PFA Player of the Year Named May 20: Ruben Dias wins the 2020/21 FWA Footballer of the Year awardJune 5: Ruben Dias voted 2020/21 EA SPORTS Player of the SeasonJune 6: PFA Player of the Year Named May 20: Ruben Dias wins the 2020/21 FWA Footballer of the Year award 🏆June 5: Ruben Dias voted 2020/21 EA SPORTS Player of the Season 🏆June 6: PFA Player of the Year Named https://t.co/3l0mdbUo3W

Dias is currently injured, but is expected to be back in action in another few weeks. His contributions will be crucial as City look to retain their Premier League crown.

#2. Riyad Mahrez

Cardiff City v Manchester City - Premier League

Riyad Mahrez has been one of City's most influential players this season.

Mahrez is a right-winger by trade and signed from Leicester City in 2018 for a reported £60 million. He is an extremely tricky player to defend against and is well known for his quick dribbling and accurate shooting abilities.

B/R Football @brfootball



Riyad Mahrez Nine goals and four assists in his last nine games for Man City.Riyad Mahrez Nine goals and four assists in his last nine games for Man City.Riyad Mahrez 🔥 https://t.co/raQeH0Om5C

Mahrez's performances have gone under the radar this season. He has been extremely consistent and has registered a mammoth 22 goals in all competitions this season, a fact that is all the more impressive considering he has only started 12 league games.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave 7 ), 10 more than any other Man City player.



In a league of his own. Riyad Mahrez has been directly involved in 29 goals this season (22), 10 more than any other Man City player.In a league of his own. Riyad Mahrez has been directly involved in 29 goals this season (22⚽️ 7🅰️), 10 more than any other Man City player.In a league of his own. 🇩🇿🇩🇿🇩🇿 https://t.co/qH2ff153ik

Mahrez already has two Premier League titles to his name with City. With the business end of the season fast approaching, Mahrez will be key to his club's success in England and Europe.

#1. Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester City v Sheffield United - Premier League

Kevin de Bruyne is doubtless one of the best players in the world.

The Belgian signed for City in 2015 and has almost become synonymous with the club's success. De Bruyne is one of the most technically gifted players in the world and boasts a wide range of skills in his locker.

Squawka @Squawka ON THIS DAY: In 2015, Man City signed Kevin de Bruyne from Wolfsburg for a then-club-record £55m.



He reached 50 PL assists quicker than any other player in the competition's history and is the first player in history to provide 20+ assists in two of Europe's top five leagues. ON THIS DAY: In 2015, Man City signed Kevin de Bruyne from Wolfsburg for a then-club-record £55m.He reached 50 PL assists quicker than any other player in the competition's history and is the first player in history to provide 20+ assists in two of Europe's top five leagues. https://t.co/OTosJU6Oea

B/R Football @brfootball



Today he's got two This time last year, Kevin De Bruyne won the PFA Players' Player of the Year award for the first time.Today he's got two This time last year, Kevin De Bruyne won the PFA Players' Player of the Year award for the first time.Today he's got two 🏆🏆 https://t.co/4D8KmahlLA

The 30-year-old has been in excellent touch this season. He has scored nine league goals and provided three assists in only 22 appearances. He has also been excellent in the domestic cups and the UEFA Champions League.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Cristiano Ronaldo

Thierry Henry

Kevin De Bruyne Only three Premier League players have won back-to-back PFA Players' Player of the Year awards:Cristiano RonaldoThierry HenryKevin De Bruyne Only three Premier League players have won back-to-back PFA Players' Player of the Year awards:Cristiano Ronaldo 🏆🏆Thierry Henry 🏆🏆Kevin De Bruyne 🏆🏆 https://t.co/xtekpFVbHD

De Bruyne has produced when most required this season, scoring goals against the likes of Leicester, Chelsea, Manchester United and title rivals Liverpool. Kevin de Bruyne will need to be at the very top of his game should City challenge for the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles.

