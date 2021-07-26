Manchester City will get their pre-season underway with a home game against Preston North End on Tuesday night. Not many senior players have joined the training yet and it seems Pep Guardiola will have to do with youth team players for the game.

Manchester City have not been very active in the transfer market and Scott Carson is the only senior player signed so far. The reigning Premier League champions have a strong squad but, for the pre-season, they will have to rely on the services of B team players.

Liam Delap this season:



✅22 games, 27 goals & 7 assists for Man City U23s

✅first-team debut

✅first senior goal

✅Premier League debut

✅Premier League 2 Top Scorer

✅Premier League 2 Player of the Season



18 years of age. The future of Man City and English football. 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/dt2gJDhky9 — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) June 7, 2021

Manchester City might not have a traditional academy but have been able to attract talent from all across the world recently. With the 2021-22 campaign all set to kick-off next month, here we take a look at the five Manchester City to watch during the pre-season.

5 Manchester City players to watch during the pre-season

#5 Benjamin Mendy

Benjamin Mendy

Benjamin Mendy is one of the many Manchester City players who has not been able to do justice to the hefty price tag. While injuries have played their part in keeping the French left-back from unleashing his full potential, he has also struggled with form.

His form and performance improved in the final stages of last campaign and it is now up to him to try and replicate the form to impress the coaching staff. Pre-season will be crucial for him as once the season gets underway, he won't get a chance to prove his worth as a viable option down the left-flank.

Mendy joined Manchester City in the summer of 2017 for a record fee (back then) of £52m on a five-year contract. In the four seasons since, he has only played 101 games, averaging 25 games per season (including substitute appearances).

#4 Tommy Doyle

Tommy Doyle

One of the most highly-rated players in Manchester City's B team at the moment is the captain of their second team Tommy Doyle. The Englishman is said to be one of two or three academy players that Guardiola plans to include in the senior team for the 2021-22 campaign.

He has made senior appearances for the first team in the FA Cup, the Champions League and the Premier League as well. He has been a part of the national side's setup at every age level (barring the national team itself).

Highlights 𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙙 🎥



Ahead of our pre-season friendly against @pnefc, watch the best of the action from the last time we faced the Lilywhites ⏮



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/NNZoUt4q9e — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 25, 2021

The 19-year-old is a technically gifted midfielder who can play as a holding midfielder or in a box-to-box role. He also has good distribution skills and scored four goals and picked up 11 assists in the title-winning run of the B side in Premier League 2.

With Fernandinho set to leave the club soon, it might be the perfect time to introduce Doyle and teach him the nuances of the first team. Should Doyle manage to grab his chance, he could play as backup to Rodri for the next few seasons, depending on his progress.

