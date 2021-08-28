5 Manchester United players who could benefit from Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival

Manchester United have truly transformed into title contenders overnight with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Yes, there's no need to file that under the 'dream returns' category anymore because it has happened.

Manchester United hijacked Manchester City's plans of signing Cristiano Ronaldo

The world woke up on the 27th of April to the news that Cristiano Ronaldo could be headed for Manchester City. Manchester United fans went postal and their former players were shocked and in denial.

A few hours into the day, things took a U-turn and suddenly Manchester United were rolling out the red carpet to welcome Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

There is no need to ponder over how good a signing he is going to be for Manchester United. He outscored Romelu Lukaku by six goals in the Serie A in the 2020-21 season at Juventus. So the Red Devils are getting a proven goalscorer who is also very familiar with the club.

But Ronaldo's arrival has more significance. His work ethic and mentality could really rub off on Manchester United's youngsters. Their playmakers could benefit from having one of the best forwards on the planet.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who could benefit from Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival.

#5 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Marcus Rashford is a player very much in the mold of the Cristiano Ronaldo of old. He packs blistering pace, is an excellent dribbler and also has a thunderous strike in him. Rashford is also renowned for his 'knuckleball' shot that was popularized by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Like the 23-year-old, Ronaldo was a winger who had his best years playing down the left flank at Real Madrid. Rashford is already one of the hardest working individuals on the Manchester United roster and he can refine his craft by working with Ronaldo.

They can also interchange positions as their playing styles are quite alike and have a similar skillset as well.

"RASHFORD WILL COME STRAIGHT BACK INTO THAT TEAM!"



Marcus Rashford is back doing light training, and @markgoldbridge talks about how our team would look with him back. Do you see Pogba going back into the midfield? 👇



Full ➡️ https://t.co/ms0GA6kbtE pic.twitter.com/GWYVK6Cl5M — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) August 25, 2021

#4 Luke Shaw

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

Luke Shaw is one of the most improved Manchester United players under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Since the beginning of last season, Shaw's contribution in the attacking half of the pitch has improved greatly.

The England left-back is one of the main creators for Manchester United. Shaw's crossing, in particular, has improved drastically over the past couple of seasons. He registered six assists in all competitions last term.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a fox-in-the-box like no other and Shaw will greatly benefit from his poaching skills. His chances will be converted at a better rate and he could always float some lovely crosses in for Ronaldo, who is nearly indomitable in aerial duels.

