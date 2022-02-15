5 Manchester United players who need to be moved on in the summer

The 2021-2022 season has been nothing short of disappointing for Manchester United. After finishing second in the Premier League and getting to the finals of the UEFA Europa League, fans had hoped for a title challenge at the start of the season. However, the Red Devils are now fighting to finish in the top 4 of the league.

With the loss to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, and a string of draws along with a tricky tie against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 coming up, the situation could not be grimmer.

As Ralf Rangnick, the current interim manager, moves upstairs into a consultancy role in the summer, he and the newly appointed manager will have the monumental task of reshaping the squad and getting things in order before competing for the major trophies.

A few players are in excess of requirements at Old Trafford and may be moved on in the summer to make space for new arrivals.

This article looks at five players who will probably take their footballing careers somewhere else once the summer transfer window is upon us.

#5 In our list of Manchester United players who could be moved on in the summer: Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek has had a troubled time at Manchester United.

Donny van de Beek came to Manchester United amidst much fanfare. The club was in need of a central midfielder as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba or as a backup to both the Frenchman and Bruno Fernandes.

However, it is safe to say that his career so far at United has been underwhelming, with an average playing time of 29 minutes per game last season. With Pogba not leaving and Fernandes’ impeccable performances practically making him undroppable, the former Ajax player has moved further down the pecking order than he would have liked to.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferred to play in the 4-2-3-1 system, with Scott McTominay and Fred playing as double pivots in midfield. When he was sacked and Rangnick came in, the German started playing in the 4-2-2-2 system and then changed to the more flexible 4-1-2-3 system.

Both systems did not favor someone like Van de Beek, who likes to carry the ball into the opposition box and score goals by staying high up the pitch. He is an attacking-minded player (a goal-scoring midfielder) who is not good at defensive work.

Due to the lack of a defensive midfielder, United often revert to 4-2-3-1 when defending The defensive transitions do not help the Dutch midfielder as his lack of physical presence and reluctance to press in transition open up the midfield. This is why Fred, or a fit Pogba as one of the two central midfielders, is preferred alongside Bruno Fernandes.

Donny’s move to Everton on loan could be seen in two ways - it could either be seen as a sign of intent or as an opportunity to impress. Under the guidance of a great midfielder in Frank Lampard at Everton and then coming back to a new manager at Manchester United after his loan spell, Van de Beek could see a resurgence in his Manchester United career.

However, moving him on could also be a viable option for United. With the potential arrival of a central/defensive midfielder, he could see his already dwindling game-time further reduced. He is still young and has great potential.

Despite his poor United career, he is highly regarded in the transfer market by elite clubs in Europe. The Red Devils could make back a lot of the money they spent on him and use it to get a defensive midfielder or even a striker.

