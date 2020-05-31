5 Manchester United players with a point to prove ahead of Premier League restart

David de Gea is one of a few Manchester United players who have had an underwhelming season.

Manchester United are not what they used to be. Their fall from grace has been rather spectacular and well documented in a Fergie-less six-and-a-half-year spell.

From being serial Premier League winners under the Scot's guidance, Manchester United have finished just twice inside the top four since and have been comprehensively outdone by rival clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool.

Manchester City have literally raised the standard of football being played in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola while winning two Premier League titles along the way.

Liverpool have also improved by leaps and bounds under the charismatic Jurgen Klopp and have been crowned European champions while also dominating the Premier League this season in a way never seen before.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League and are three points behind Chelsea in fourth. They found themselves in a good spell of form and were on an 11-match unbeaten streak when the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Clubs are now being allowed to return to training and the Premier League slated for a return in late June.

On that note, we take a look at five Manchester United players who have a point to prove when the Premier League restarts:

Harry Maguire has done okay but needs to show more of his ability.

The most expensive centre-back of all time, Harry Maguire hasn't enjoyed the fairy tale start Virgil Van Dijk, the guy he took the record from, did at the red side of Merseyside.

Maguire's qualities as a defender and a leader in the dressing room has been hailed by Manhester United manager Solskjaer, who has also appointed him as captain on numerous occasions. But his performances seem to have taken a step down rather than a step up after his arrival from Leicester.

Manchester United have conceded less goals with Maguire's presence. But there's still an element of weakness in the club's defending during set-pieces that have led to goals conceded that they shouldn't have.

Maguire's world-record transfer also means that certain standards and expectations have been laid on the shoulders of the Englishman. It is now up to him to rise up to those challenges and start dominating matches in a way his transfer fee demands of him.

# 4 Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly has been unlucky with injuries and has played just two Premier League games this season.

It is unfortunate that Eric Bailly has not made more than 30 appearances in the Premier League for Manchester United in the last two seasons.

The Ivorian centre-back was a much hyped signing under Jose Mourinho. He was a key member in Manchester United's first season back in 2016/17 when he made 39 appearances across all competitions.

However, injuries have been Bailly's biggest enemy and has left him on the sidelines for sustained periods as his club struggled defensively. Injuries again reared their ugly head this season too as Bailly was unavailable for most of Manchester United's season after getting injured in a pre-season game.

Bailly did impress against Chelsea during Manchester United's away game at Stamford Bridge. That match was one of his two appearances for the club in the Premier League this season.

With financial uncertainty looming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bailly could be someone Manchester United could look to as dispensable considering his injury problems and wages, unless he stands out like that time against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

# 3 Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw carved himself a role as a center back in the left side of a back-three but now needs to stay fit and perform consistently.

Luke Shaw doesn't come across as someone who is only 24-years-old, having been in the spotlight for the better part of more than half a decade.

Once considered as one of the most promising left-backs in world football, Shaw's progress at Manchester United has been much like his teammate Eric Bailly who has been beset by injuries and has had problems with the club's former manager Jose Mourinho.

Having found himself ousted by Manchester United's academy prospect Brandon Williams at the start of the season, Shaw looked to be out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his career seemed to be on the decline.

However, much praise goes to Shaw for digging in and carving out a role for himself as a part of a back-three as Manchester United started finding success and went on an 11-match unbeaten streak before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Shaw now needs to demonstrate a level of consistency and level-headedness while also keeping his fitness levels up if he is to show that he can thrive for Manchester United in a previously unfamiliar role of centre-back.

# 2 David de Gea

David de Gea has made a series of mistakes in goal for Manchester United this season.

The four time winner of the Matt Busby Player of the Year award and previously considered as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, David de Gea has seen his stock fall this season after a bevvy of uncharacteristic and erratic performances.

The high standard of goalkeeping that kept Manchester United afloat single-handedly during times of trouble finally seems to be on the wane for De Gea.

De Gea was recently dropped as number one for the Spanish national team in place of Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Manchester United custodian has kept just eight clean sheets in 29 Premier League fixtures this season while also making a series of mistakes in goal for the club.

The club's fans would hope that this is just a blip in form for the Spaniard, who has become synonymous with Manchester United since joining them almost a decade ago.

Dean Henderson will and should be a worry for De Gea. The young keeper has impressed on loan for Sheffield United this season, keeping ten clean sheets in 27 games.

De Gea needs to put in some high quality and consistent level of performances in the remaining games of the Premier League if he is to keep his place in Manchester United's starting line-up, considering the impressive form of Henderson.

# 1 Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has played just eight games in all competitions this season due to injuries.

The eccentric Frenchman, Paul Pogba, has been involved in just eight games for Manchester United in all competitions this season. But he has still managed to hog all of the headlines more than almost any other player in the team.

The will he, won't he saga regarding a transfer to Real Madrid has been the talk of the town for the best part of the season. Solskjaer, though, maintains that they aren't looking to sell Pogba.

With the massive financial crunch that football is predicted to go through after the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be really hard for any club in the world to pay figures for Paul Pogba that were quoted before.

This would also make it hard for Pogba to leave United on a transfer fee. He may have to wait until the end of the next season to get a move away from the club.

But till then, Paul Pogba needs to show his loyalty and passion to Manchester United by knuckling down some good performances for a club that has made him one of the best-paid footballers in the world.