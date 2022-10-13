5 Manchester United players who could start against Omonia

Manchester United will face Omonia in the reverse fixture of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 campaign later tonight at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils secured a 3-2 victory in the previous encounter between the two clubs and will be eager to win this game as well.

However, Erik Ten Hag might be looking to rotate the squad that secured a 2-1 victory against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, October 9.

This could help players avoid fatigue and also increase the level of competition in the squad.

As such, this article will look at the five players who are most likely to start for Manchester United against Omonia tonight. Without further ado, let's get to them.

Fred vs Real Sociedad: Group E - UEFA Europa League 2022-23

The arrival of Christian Eriksen axed the Brazilian out of the starting XI and this has affected his playing time.

Fred has not started the Red Devils' last three games across all competitions, but Ten Hag might be looking to rest Eriksen in order for him to avoid fatigue ahead of the Red Devils’ clash against Newcastle United this weekend.

Another point to note is that Fred is more defensively minded and his mobility could be needed to curtail the quick attacking proficiency of Omonia's attackers.

#4 Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof vs Real Sociedad: Group E - UEFA Europa League

The Swedish defender is most likely to retain his position at centre-back in the absence of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane because both players are currently injured.

Raphael Varane was pictured training alone in training and it's likely that Ten Hag might not want to risk playing him.

UtdDistrict 🔰 @UtdDistrict 🗞 Raphael Varane is doing individual training away from the main group at Carrington this afternoon. [ @SimonPeach 🗞 Raphael Varane is doing individual training away from the main group at Carrington this afternoon. [@SimonPeach]

Lindelof has been a starter for Manchester United in their last two games and he's one of the players that is expected to start against Omonia tonight.

United Journal @theutdjournal



“He has done really well now that he’s back. He came back and in the last two games he played from the start and [has] done very well. So I’m very happy with that.” #mujournal



[MU] 🗣️ Erik ten Hag on Lindelof:“He has done really well now that he’s back. He came back and in the last two games he played from the start and [has] done very well. So I’m very happy with that.” #mufc [MU] 🗣️ Erik ten Hag on Lindelof:“He has done really well now that he’s back. He came back and in the last two games he played from the start and [has] done very well. So I’m very happy with that.” #mufc #mujournal[MU]

#3 Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho - Premier League 2022-23 Red Devils

The Englishman was one of the players that was substituted at halftime in Manchester United's 3-2 win against Omonia last week.

Sancho was also an unused substitute in the Red Devils' 2-1 win against Everton last weekend.

But this could all change as Ten Hag might be looking to hand him a lifeline against Omonia tonight.

United Radar @UnitedRadar 🏼🗞 - 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 - A chance for Jadon Sancho to win his place in the starting XI. 🏼🗞 - 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 - A chance for Jadon Sancho to win his place in the starting XI. 👊🏼🗞 - 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 - A chance for Jadon Sancho to win his place in the starting XI. https://t.co/37Q8ycA6ZO

It will be interesting to see if he will be able to regain his position in the starting XI of the team.

Casemiro - Premier League 2022-23

The Brazilian is gradually adapting to Ten Hag's pattern and he provided the assist that ensured Manchester United's 2-1 win over Everton last weekend.

His defensive mentality could be pivotal for the Red Devils in this game and he could also provide the needed stability for Manchester United in midfield.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Midfield Enforcer. In his last two starts in all competitions, Casemiro (41) has made more challenges than any Manchester United player.Midfield Enforcer. In his last two starts in all competitions, Casemiro (41) has made more challenges than any Manchester United player.Midfield Enforcer. ❌ https://t.co/sUZzGqsfm1

Casemiro has featured in all of Manchester United's UEFA Europa League games this season and it's most likely that he will retain his position in the starting XI tonight.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League 2022-23

The Portuguese attacker scored his 700th career goal against Everton last weekend and is most likely to lead the line in attack in the absence of Anthony Martial, who's currently injured.

Ronaldo endured a frustrating night against Omonia in the previous clash between the two clubs last week and will be eager to assert his authority if he's given the opportunity to start.

Poll : 0 votes