5 Manchester United players who underperformed against Young Boys | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick made a host of changes when United hosted Young Boys in their final UEFA Champions League Group F fixture. Having secured top spot following their win over Villarreal on matchday five, Rangnick could afford to give some of his youngsters a shot.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, David de Gea, Harry Maguire and a few other regulars were awarded a much-deserved break at Old Trafford. Donny van de Beek, Dean Henderson, Juan Mata and Luke Shaw got the opportunity to impress their new boss.

With Young Boys playing for a Europa League spot, they were the more eager side over the course of the match. But it was Mason Greenwood who put Manchester United ahead after just nine minutes. The youngsters read Luke Shaw’s cross well and volleyed it first time, finding the bottom-left corner with ease.

Manchester United were expected to build on the goal as the game progressed, but failed to make their chances count. Three minutes before half-time, Fabian Rieder scored a stunner to restore parity for the Swiss outfit.

Winning possession on the edge of the United box, Rieder calmly curled the ball into the top-right corner of Henderson’s goal. The second half was not as eventful as the first, with the hosts failing to make home advantage count, with the game ending 1-1.

Although inconsequential, Manchester United were expected to end their group stage proceedings on a high.

Here are the five Manchester United players who kept the fans from enjoying a win at Old Trafford on Wednesday:

#5 Jesse Lingard

Manchester United used a 4-1-4-1 formation against Young Boys, which saw Jesse Lingard take an advanced role, sitting right under Greenwood.

Surprisingly, the usually trigger-happy Englishman refrained from trying his luck in the UEFA Champions League fixture and faded away as the match progressed.

His work rate came in handy in Rangnick’s pressing machine, but we expected him to be more lethal going forward.

In the 31st minute, Lingard received a cut-back from Amad Diallo inside the box, but couldn’t position himself to take the shot.

#4 Anthony Elanga

Manchester United teenager Anthony Elanga started on the left wing against Young Boys on Wednesday night.

His pace and pressing ability helped the Red Devils progress through the thirds but a lackluster finish let him down.

After a decent first half, Elanga started the second 45 rather strongly. He nearly played Greenwood through on goal before finding himself in a one-on-one situation against the Young Boys keeper Guillaume Faivre.

Unfortunately, his low drive was not convincing enough and was dealt with by Faivre.

