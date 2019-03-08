×
5 Manchester United players who have stepped up during the recent injury crisis

Tarkesh Jha
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.26K   //    08 Mar 2019, 17:42 IST

The Red Devils are in fine form!
The Red Devils are in fine form!

Ever since Ole Gunnar Solksjaer took over the reins at Manchester United, there has been a sudden, pleasing change of fortunes that no one would have initially expected.

The Norwegian has transformed the morale of the team as a whole, which has seen the side lose only one game since the humbling 3-1 loss at Anfield. The major reason behind this remarkable turnaround of form has been the fact that Solksjaer has been able to extract the best out of United’s star players.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Marcus Rashford were having indifferent seasons under the guidance of Jose Mourinho. However, Solksjaer’s different approach to football management has seen them perform to their level best in the last few months.

Hence, when United were struck with a worrying injury crisis, there were tensions all around. As many as 10 first-team players were missing when they traveled to Paris to overturn a 2-0 home leg deficit. Even then, United managed to script an excellent result.

The heart of this match obviously lied in the fringe players taking their opportunities and making the most of it.

These are good signs for the club and speak volumes of Solksjaer’s man-management, as most of these players were unable to get the required playing time when the first-choice starting XI was available.

Here, we look at five of such players, who have stepped up during this moment of crisis for the Red Devils. 

#5 Scott McTominay

McTominay has played his part to perfection
McTominay has played his part to perfection

The Scottish midfielder was promoted to the first team under the tutelage of Mourinho in February last season. However, earlier this season, he was played at different positions at times, which took a significant hit at his confidence too.

McTominay wasn’t involved in the starting XI much even under Solksjaer and there were many reports stating that he would be sent on loan at Aberdeen or Celtic in January. However, when the situation arose, McTominay stepped up and grabbed his opportunities with both hands.

Nemanja Matic was injured before the game against Liverpool and McTominay slotted brilliantly in the hole left by the Serbian in front of the back line. The young lad has been able to guide the midfield, shield the back line and work the ball out wide to initiate attacks too.

His tall stature makes him a useful player while defending set-pieces. McTominay is a tireless worker on the field, and was successful in neutralizing the impact of Marco Verratti against in the away leg.

He pressed their midfield incessantly and thereby managed to thwart the waves of attack to United’s defensive half. It is safe to say that McTominay has certainly auditioned well to take over the defensive midfielder’s role in a few years’ time. 

