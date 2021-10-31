5 Manchester United stars with the most Instagram followers

Although Manchester United have struggled for trophies in recent years, there's no denying that they remain one of the biggest clubs in world football. The club are still able to attract talented players, and have several superstars playing for them at the moment.

As these players play for a big club like Manchester United, they have been able to garner huge fanbases for themselves, especially on social media platforms like Instagram.

Manchester United boast some of the most followed athletes on Instagram in their squad

Although all Manchester United players are popular on Instagram, a few of them have huge fan followings than others. That's because of their pedigree and activities in the social media handle.

On that note, here is a look at the five Manchester United stars who have the most Instagram followers:

#5 David de Gea - 11.9 million

David de Gea is currently in his 11th season at Manchester United. It's fair to say that the Spaniard has performed extremely well for the Red Devils during his time at the club.

He has been a consistent performer for United in the last decade or so, despite the Reds having a relatively quiet time in terms of trophies. De Gea was part of the United side that last won the Premier League title in 2013. The 30-year-old played a key role in that win, keeping 13 clean sheets in 29 league appearances.

Overall, the former Atletico Madrid man has made 454 appearances for the club across competitions, keeping 157 clean sheets. He has also won the club's Player of the Year trophy four times, including three in a row.

De Gea had a dip in form last season, which saw him making many high-profile errors. He subsequently got replaced by Dean Henderson in between the sticks. But the Spanish international once again looks to be back to his best. He has been a regular starter this season, and has put on two Man of the Match performances in the league.

DDG Xtra 1️⃣🧤℠ @DDGXtra 🎥 | David de Gea and Thierry Henry discussing the theory behind some of the brilliant saves he's made in his remarkable career, in the PL 🧤



🎥 | David de Gea and Thierry Henry discussing the theory behind some of the brilliant saves he’s made in his remarkable career, in the PL 🧤 https://t.co/1OHesOCzdq

De Gea has formed a strong bond with the Manchester United fans, having been at the club for such a long time. He is certainly a fan favourite among United supporters, and enjoys a strong following on social media.

#4 Marcus Rashford - 12 million

There's no denying that Marcus Rashford is one of the most influential footballers in the world right now. The Manchester United forward has made a huge impact, both on and off the field, in his relatively short career so far.

After breaking into the Red Devils first team as an 18-year-old during the 2015-16 season, Rashford has been a regular for both club and country. He scored on his debut for United, breaking George Best's record to become the youngest ever scorer for the Red Devils.

Since then, he has scored 91 goals, and registered 57 assists in 275 appearances for the club. He has also won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League in that period.

Off the field, Rashford has been an inspiration and role model for young kids around the globe. The 24-year-old ensured free school meals were given to children during the COVID-19 pandemic. The England international also campaigns against child poverty.

His efforts were rewarded with an MBE last year. Earlier this month, he received a doctorate from the University of Manchester.

GM Chamber @gmchamber



On 7th October 2021, Marcus Rashford MBE became the youngest recipient of an honorary degree in the history of The University of Manchester for his ongoing charity work & campaigning against child poverty, as well as his sporting accolades.



#GMBlackHistoryMonthFacts 24th fact:On 7th October 2021, Marcus Rashford MBE became the youngest recipient of an honorary degree in the history of The University of Manchester for his ongoing charity work & campaigning against child poverty, as well as his sporting accolades. 24th fact:On 7th October 2021, Marcus Rashford MBE became the youngest recipient of an honorary degree in the history of The University of Manchester for his ongoing charity work & campaigning against child poverty, as well as his sporting accolades.#GMBlackHistoryMonthFacts https://t.co/lk1Q5dawUs

Rashford's impact on the lives of people due to his efforts on and off the field shows why he is one of the most followed United players on Instagram.

