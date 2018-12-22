5 Manchester United superstars who need to step up following Jose Mourinho's departure

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.03K // 22 Dec 2018, 10:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United superstar - Paul Pogba

Manchester United's decision to release Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho has dominated the headlines during the past few days, with the Premier League side announcing that they have parted ways with the 55-year-old on Tuesday evening - a few days after they fell to an embarrassing 3-1 defeat against Liverpool at the Anfield Stadium.

The former Chelsea manager enjoyed some level of success during his first 2 years at the Old Trafford but his third season steered in the wrong direction amidst negative results - losing 5 of his 17 Premier League games and conceding an embarrassing 29 goals in the process as well as frequently falling out with both the management and some top figures in the squad - especially Paul Pogba.

With the manager now gone, it means that there will be no excuses for mediocrity at the Old Trafford anymore. Therefore, we highlight 5 superstars who need to step up with their performances following the departure of the Portuguese:

#5. Chris Smalling

Smalling has failed to convince with his performances at the back this season

Just as we have all witnessed since last season, English International, Chris Smalling has failed to impress with his performances at the heart of Manchester United's defence and that was one of the reasons why Jose Mourinho was desperate to sign a centre-back during the summer transfer window.

With the Portuguese now gone, there is no doubt Smalling remains one of the few superstars at the Old Trafford who need to step up with their displays as the Red Devils aim to get back to their best and avoid embarrassment this season.

Smalling needs to be more rigid at the heart of the defence and also improve his man-marking skills. He also needs to work on his quick decision-making in order to cope with the intensity and pace of opposition attackers in the English top flight.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement