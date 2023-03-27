5 marquee strikers Manchester United could sign this summer

Manchester United are almost certain to head into this summer's transfer window in search of a marquee striker. Following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in November, United roped in Wout Weghorst on loan in the January transfer window.

Although his high work-rate and technical qualities have helped the Red Devils, Weghorst's goalscoring skills aren't as polished as Manchester United would have liked. As such, the club will be looking to sign a marquee striker who can score goals on a consistent basis every season.

Several top strikers have already been linked with the Red Devils. Erik ten Hag deserves to be backed in the summer transfer window and signing a prolific striker could help him make this team even better.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five marquee strikers Manchester United could sign this summer.

#5 Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Randal Kolo Muani has been a force to be reckoned with for Eintracht Frankfurt this term. He has scored 16 goals and provided 14 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit so far this season.

He hasn't stopped there and is currently staking his claim for the number 9 position in France's starting lineup during the ongoing international break. According to L'Equipe (via The Metro), Kolo Muani is high on Ten Hag's wishlist this summer.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to cough up as much as €120 million for the 24-year-old striker. He could be a dynamic addition to the Red Devils' young and exciting attacking unit.

#4 Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram is set to leave the Bundesliga outfit as a free agent when his contract expires this summer. Gladbach couldn't tie the centre-forward to a new contract and he has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs.

Manchester United will face stiff competition from Newcastle United as the Magpies do have the financial muscle to offer a lucrative deal to the 25 year old. Thuram is the most budget-friendly option that Manchester United have in front of them.

The Frenchman has scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for Borussia Monchengladbach so far this season.

#3 Goncalo Ramos (Benfica)

Goncalo Ramos announced his arrival at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by scoring a hat-trick in his first start in the tournament for Portugal against Switzerland. He has showcased his sharp striker instincts and has been in impressive form for Benfica this season.

The Portuguese youngster has scored 24 goals and provided 10 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions for the Portuguese giants so far this term. Ramos is only 21 years old and could be a long-term solution to Manchester United's striker problem.

But he is tied to Benfica until 2026 and the Portuguese club are known for their ability to strike lucrative deals for their young stars.

#2 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane is one of the finest strikers of his generation. But if he stays at Tottenham Hotspur, there is a chance that his legacy could be defined by his lack of silverware as opposed to his individual achievements.

On paper, Kane and United look like a perfect match. Kane is a dominant force in the Premier League and he will be a wonderful addition to Manchester United. Kane's current contract with Spurs expires in 2024 and it might not be the worst idea for them to cash in on him this summer.

Kane is 29 years old and is likely to stay at the top of his game for at least three or four more seasons. But Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy won't let Manchester United have him easy.

#1 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Victor Osimhen has been one of the stars of the 2022-23 season in Europe. He has burgeoned into a reliable goalscorer who is capable of tormenting defenders on a consistent basis. The Nigerian striker's form has been crucial to Napoli's title charge this season.

Osimhen has scored 25 goals and provided five assists in 29 appearances across all competitions for Napoli so far this season. The 24-year-old is being heavily linked with Manchester United and the Serie A giants will do well to keep him at the club beyond this summer.

